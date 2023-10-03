South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
The Hang Seng Index gave up all of its gains from Friday, to trade near an 11-month low on Tuesday morning. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks fall as threat of US rate hike haunts market, troubled Evergrande surges after pause

  • The yields on US Treasuries soared as the rhetoric of Fed officials pointed towards further rate hikes
  • Troubled property developer China Evergrande jumped as much as 42 per cent to HK$0.46 per share as it resumed trading on Tuesday
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks slid after traders returned from a long weekend, as rising US Treasury yields hurt sentiment. The crisis embroiling debt-ridden developer China Evergande remained in focus.
The Hang Seng Index fell 3 per cent to 17,278.37 at the noon trading break on Tuesday, giving up all of its gains from Friday, to trade near an 11-month low. The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped 2.9 per cent. Markets in mainland China are closed this week for the 10-day long “golden week” holiday.

Tencent Holdings slid 2.7 per cent to HK$298, Alibaba Group lost 3.3 per cent to HK$82.80 and e-commerce platform JD.com retreated 3.5 per cent to HK$111.10. Local property company New World Development sank 6.6 per cent to HK$14.24, Henderson Land dropped 5 per cent to HK$19.62 while Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 3 per cent to HK$81.30.

Troubled property developer China Evergrande soared as much as 42 per cent to 46 Hong Kong cents per share as it resumed trading on Tuesday, before falling back to hit the midday break up 15.6 per cent at 37 Hong Kong cents. Trading of the company’s shares was halted last week after its billionaire founder was put under police control on suspicion of committing undisclosed crimes.

Rising borrowing costs continued to weigh on sentiment. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, a benchmark for corporate bonds, rose to 4.699 per cent during Asian trading hours to hit the highest level since 2007, while the US dollar index rose to its highest level since November.

China Evergrande suspends market trading amid questions about chairman's whereabouts

“Stay neutral on China,” said Yan Wang, chief emerging markets and China strategist at Alpine Macro, in a note on Tuesday. A cyclical upturn might not come anytime soon as signs of growth have remained depressed while Beijing’s policy stimulus efforts have been largely underwhelming.

The Hang Seng Index has tumbled 5.9 per cent over the past three months, after losing 7.3 per cent in the second quarter. Overseas investors have sold a record US$17.5 billion worth of A shares – yuan-denominated shares of Chinese companies traded in domestic markets – in the past two months, trimming the net inflow this year to US$16.2 billion.

The exposure to China of global funds is now at a decade-low, according to Goldman Sachs.

Other key Asian markets were mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3 per cent and the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan dropped 1.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.1 per cent.

