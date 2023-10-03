Tencent Holdings slid 2.7 per cent to HK$298, Alibaba Group lost 3.3 per cent to HK$82.80 and e-commerce platform JD.com retreated 3.5 per cent to HK$111.10. Local property company New World Development sank 6.6 per cent to HK$14.24, Henderson Land dropped 5 per cent to HK$19.62 while Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 3 per cent to HK$81.30.

Rising borrowing costs continued to weigh on sentiment. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury, a benchmark for corporate bonds, rose to 4.699 per cent during Asian trading hours to hit the highest level since 2007, while the US dollar index rose to its highest level since November.

“Stay neutral on China,” said Yan Wang, chief emerging markets and China strategist at Alpine Macro, in a note on Tuesday. A cyclical upturn might not come anytime soon as signs of growth have remained depressed while Beijing’s policy stimulus efforts have been largely underwhelming.

The Hang Seng Index has tumbled 5.9 per cent over the past three months, after losing 7.3 per cent in the second quarter. Overseas investors have sold a record US$17.5 billion worth of A shares – yuan-denominated shares of Chinese companies traded in domestic markets – in the past two months, trimming the net inflow this year to US$16.2 billion.

The exposure to China of global funds is now at a decade-low, according to Goldman Sachs.

Other key Asian markets were mixed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.3 per cent and the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan dropped 1.6 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.1 per cent.