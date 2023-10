Hong Kong stocks tracked an overnight decline in US equities after a report showing higher job listings bolstered bets the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates elevated in the near term to contain inflation. China Evergrande fell by almost 10 per cent, surrendering part of its rally on Tuesday.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1 per cent to 17,151.61 at the local noon trading break to approach an 11-month low, while the Tech Index dropped 1.7 per cent. Financial markets in mainland China are closed this week for the “golden week” holiday.

Tencent slipped 1.1 per cent to HK$297.20, Alibaba Group lost 1.9 per cent to HK$81.55 and Meituan retreated 3.4 per cent to HK$106.30. Online travel operator Trip.com tumbled 3.6 per cent to HK$259.40, while Macau casino concessionaire Sands China lost 3.3 per cent to HK$22.30.

“Rising US Treasury yields and strong dollars are cranking up pressure on local stocks, and the absence of mainland buyers reduces the support for the market,” said Kenny Ng Lai-yin, a strategist at Everbright Securities. Volatility is likely to persist amid bearish view among foreign funds, he added.