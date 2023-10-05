Hong Kong stocks advanced after buyers returned to take advantage of a five-week losing streak as the sell-off in some market leaders approached levels deemed excessive.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.8 per cent to 17,326.19 at the local noon trading break to climb up from a 10-month low. The Tech Index rose 1.2 per cent. Financial markets in mainland China are closed this week for the “golden week” holiday.

Tencent Holdings jumped 1.8 per cent to HK$303, Alibaba Group added 0.6 per cent to HK$82.25 and JD.com gained 2 per cent to HK$112.50. NetEase advanced 2 per cent to HK$155.80, and Baidu appreciated 1.8 per cent to HK$126.30.

Casino operators jumped after experiencing a robust recovery in traffic. Sands China added 1.8 per cent to HK$22.75, and rival Galaxy Entertainment climbed 1.9 per cent to HK$46.10. Some 655,000 visitors arrived in Macau in the first five days of golden week, government data shows, just 15 per cent below visitor arrivals during the same period in 2019.

The 14-day relative strength index levels for the Hang Seng Index and the Tech Index are both near 37, according to Bloomberg data, approaching the 30-point threshold that traders consider as a signal for a turnaround. The readings for JD.com, Alibaba and Galaxy are at 32 to 37.