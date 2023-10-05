JD.com, NetEase, Tencent lead Hong Kong stock rebound as market’s 5-week sell-off deemed excessive
- Technical indicators on some market leaders including JD.com, Alibaba and Galaxy signal recent sell-off is near exhaustion
- Investors have been dialling back risk appetite amid worries about China’s economic recovery and higher-for-longer rates outlook
The Hang Seng Index added 0.8 per cent to 17,326.19 at the local noon trading break to climb up from a 10-month low. The Tech Index rose 1.2 per cent. Financial markets in mainland China are closed this week for the “golden week” holiday.
Tencent Holdings jumped 1.8 per cent to HK$303, Alibaba Group added 0.6 per cent to HK$82.25 and JD.com gained 2 per cent to HK$112.50. NetEase advanced 2 per cent to HK$155.80, and Baidu appreciated 1.8 per cent to HK$126.30.
The 14-day relative strength index levels for the Hang Seng Index and the Tech Index are both near 37, according to Bloomberg data, approaching the 30-point threshold that traders consider as a signal for a turnaround. The readings for JD.com, Alibaba and Galaxy are at 32 to 37.
“We still foresee a bumpy stock market uptrend in the fourth quarter,” Patrick Pan, China equity strategist at Daiwa Capital Market, said in a note to clients. Strong ‘golden week’ spending data, additional stimulus measures and a return of foreign capital could give the market a lift, he added.
Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index has slipped 2.7 per cent so far this week, adding to losses in the preceding four weeks. While China’s economic data showed the slowdown has stabilised, investors remained unconvinced that a major rebound is in store. Appetite for risk has also waned amid worries about higher-for-longer interest rates, after yields on US government bonds surged to a 16-year high this week.
Major Asian markets strengthened, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan jumped 1.5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8 per cent.