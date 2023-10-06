South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in August 2023. Photo Yik Yeung-man
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks jump on China recovery bets, property easing speculation while Sunac deal lifts distressed developers

  • China’s recovery is strengthening after a rebound in economic activity, with Goldman predicting more policy support from Beijing this year
  • Speculation on market easing measures is fuelling gains among Hong Kong property developers following recent signals from officials
Hong Kong stock market
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li
Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks climbed for a second day as China’s economic recovery gained momentum as manufacturing expanded, fanning optimism the government will enhance the rebound with more policy stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index gained 2.2 per cent to 17,585.89 at 10.53am local time, trimming the decline this week to about 1.2 per cent. The 30-member Tech Index rose 2.3 per cent, but was still headed for a 2.2 per cent weekly loss.

Tencent rose 2.1 per cent to HK$306.20, Baidu surged 3 per cent to HK$128.80 and AIA Group jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$67.65. Meituan rallied 2.6 per cent to HK$108.70 on speculation demand for its services ballooned during the golden week holiday.

Hang Lung Properties surged 3.2 per cent to HK$10.82, and Henderson Land advanced 2.7 per cent to HK$20.75, pacing winners among the city’s biggest developers on speculation the government will ease measures later this month to help revive home sales and prices.

About HK$63 billion (US$8.1 billion) of stocks changed hands per day this week on average, almost halving the one-year average, according to Bloomberg data, as financial markets in mainland China closed for the “golden week” national holiday.

Economic reports over the past two weeks showed the slowdown in China’s economic activity is ending. Exports have stabilised while headline inflation accelerated and an official manufacturing index rose above 50 in September.

Hong Kong’s 2023 bankers’ summit to attract double last year’s top executives

“We expect growth and inflation to bottom out in the near term on stabilising exports, less drag from inventory destocking and increased policy offset,” Goldman said in a report on Friday. “Looking ahead, we still expect additional policy support for the remainder of this year” and continued easing in the property market, it added.

Buyers returned to the market after the market’s five-week losing streak made some market leaders attractive based on technical indicators. The 4.3 per cent loss since late-August has erased some US$192 billion of capitalisation from the broader market in Hong Kong.

Sunac China wins court approval for plan to repay US$10.2 billion to creditors

Property stocks grabbed attention as John Lee Ka-chiu, the city’s chief executive, prepares to deliver his annual policy later this month. Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po had earlier hinted that some control measures to damp property speculation in 2009 were no longer suitable to current market conditions.
Distressed mainland Chinese developers also rose after Sunac China won court consent on Thursday to implement its US$10.2 billion debt restructuring plan with offshore creditors. Sunac rose 2.7 per cent to HK$2.25, while Country Garden gained 3.5 per cent to HK$0.90.

Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 per cent while the Kospi Index in South Korea added 0.4 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia gained 0.7 per cent.

1