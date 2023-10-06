Hong Kong stocks jump on China recovery bets, property easing speculation while Sunac deal lifts distressed developers
- China’s recovery is strengthening after a rebound in economic activity, with Goldman predicting more policy support from Beijing this year
- Speculation on market easing measures is fuelling gains among Hong Kong property developers following recent signals from officials
The Hang Seng Index gained 2.2 per cent to 17,585.89 at 10.53am local time, trimming the decline this week to about 1.2 per cent. The 30-member Tech Index rose 2.3 per cent, but was still headed for a 2.2 per cent weekly loss.
Tencent rose 2.1 per cent to HK$306.20, Baidu surged 3 per cent to HK$128.80 and AIA Group jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$67.65. Meituan rallied 2.6 per cent to HK$108.70 on speculation demand for its services ballooned during the golden week holiday.
About HK$63 billion (US$8.1 billion) of stocks changed hands per day this week on average, almost halving the one-year average, according to Bloomberg data, as financial markets in mainland China closed for the “golden week” national holiday.
Economic reports over the past two weeks showed the slowdown in China’s economic activity is ending. Exports have stabilised while headline inflation accelerated and an official manufacturing index rose above 50 in September.
“We expect growth and inflation to bottom out in the near term on stabilising exports, less drag from inventory destocking and increased policy offset,” Goldman said in a report on Friday. “Looking ahead, we still expect additional policy support for the remainder of this year” and continued easing in the property market, it added.
Buyers returned to the market after the market’s five-week losing streak made some market leaders attractive based on technical indicators. The 4.3 per cent loss since late-August has erased some US$192 billion of capitalisation from the broader market in Hong Kong.
Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.3 per cent while the Kospi Index in South Korea added 0.4 per cent and the S&P ASX 200 Index in Australia gained 0.7 per cent.