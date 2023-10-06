Hong Kong stocks climbed for a second day as China’s economic recovery gained momentum as manufacturing expanded, fanning optimism the government will enhance the rebound with more policy stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index gained 2.2 per cent to 17,585.89 at 10.53am local time, trimming the decline this week to about 1.2 per cent. The 30-member Tech Index rose 2.3 per cent, but was still headed for a 2.2 per cent weekly loss.

Tencent rose 2.1 per cent to HK$306.20, Baidu surged 3 per cent to HK$128.80 and AIA Group jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$67.65. Meituan rallied 2.6 per cent to HK$108.70 on speculation demand for its services ballooned during the golden week holiday.

Hang Lung Properties surged 3.2 per cent to HK$10.82, and Henderson Land advanced 2.7 per cent to HK$20.75, pacing winners among the city’s biggest developers on speculation the government will ease measures later this month to help revive home sales and prices.

About HK$63 billion (US$8.1 billion) of stocks changed hands per day this week on average, almost halving the one-year average, according to Bloomberg data, as financial markets in mainland China closed for the “golden week” national holiday.