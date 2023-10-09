“From the macro perspective, we are at the bottom and probably coming out of that,” he said in an interview. “The economy is doing better than it gets credit for. The biggest challenge for the economy now is just confidence.”

Improvements on both fronts, plus attractive valuations against historical yardsticks, are paving the way for better returns in mainland China and Hong Kong markets, said Andy Rothman, a strategist at Matthews International Capital Management, which manages about US$12 billion of assets.

Rothman added to a chorus of bullish views after the MSCI China Index, which tracks 717 Chinese companies listed at home and abroad, suffered a five-week beating to hit an 11-month low. More than US$358 billion has been erased from markets in Hong Kong and mainland China in that losing streak, battering confidence among some of the world’s biggest money managers including BlackRock.

The price-to-earnings ratio of the MSCI China Index members stood at 11.44 times, the lowest in five years and compared with an average 12.93 times over the past 12 months, according to Bloomberg data.

“Sure, there are structural issues in China like local government debt, the property market and the demographics,” Rothman said. “But that is very different than saying these are going to cause a crisis or collapse.”

Meanwhile, China’s onshore market will reopen on Monday after a week-long “golden week” national holiday. The benchmark CSI 300 Index has weakened 4.7 per cent this year amid concerns about the domestic housing market slump and Beijing’s reluctance to flood the economy with stimulus cash.

Matthews International started investing in China’s domestic financial markets in 1994. Like many of its industry peers, the US money manager has suffered from fund redemptions in recent years as returns on Chinese assets trailed those in rival emerging markets.

Seven of its 10 funds have lost 3.3 per cent to 17.4 per cent this year through October 5, according to factsheets published by the US fund manager. Globally, China-focused funds have declined 7 per cent on average this year, according to data compiled by Goldman.

Due to the market underperformance, it is a reasonable approach for investors to wait for clear evidence of a build-up in market rally, Rothman said. They should be nimble and proactively look out for those signs, some of which are already emerging in parts of the economy, he added.

US banks including Citigroup have raised their China growth forecasts to 5 per cent for this year to match the official target, Bloomberg reported on October 6. Improved activity data since August suggest the economic slowdown since April has likely bottomed, it said, citing China economist at JPMorgan Chase.

“I do think we are going to have to be patient, and it could take a couple of quarters before a lot of people are convinced” of the upside in Chinese assets, said Rothman, a former junior US diplomat in Beijing. “Some of the data that we have been seeing in recent weeks is improving, including in the property market.”