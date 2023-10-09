China stocks drop by most in 2 weeks as war clouds global growth outlook while Hong Kong delays market on typhoon warning
- Crude prices jumped to near a one-year high amid the Israel-Hamas war, keeping central banks alert to fresh inflation risk
- Trading in stocks was cancelled in Hong Kong for the morning session due to Typhoon Koinu and black rainstorm warning
The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.7 per cent to 3,088.94 at the break, while the CSI 300 Index and the Shenzhen Composite Index both fell 0.6 per cent.
China Minsheng Bank fell 3.7 per cent to 3.70 yuan and China Merchants Bank slipped 1.2 per cent to 32.60 yuan. Brokerages declined after the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges quashed speculation that they would reintroduce the trading mechanism that allows sales of stocks on the same day as purchases. Everbright Securities lost 1.9 per cent to 16.34 yuan and Cinda Securities slumped 4.1 per cent to 16.47 yuan. Jiangxi Copper retreated 2.8 per cent to 18.72 yuan and Ganfeng Lithium slid 2.5 per cent to 43.47 yuan.
Crude prices surged by as much as 5.4 per cent to near a one-year high of US$87.24 a barrel as the Israel-Hamas war entered a third day of fighting. Higher oil prices could stoke inflation and prevent or delay global central banks from pivoting from their policy tightening moves. Haven trade gained momentum, with spot gold prices rising 0.9 per cent.
“We have seen wild swings of global assets during the October holiday, and the backdrop of high interest rates overseas is still out there,” said Wei Wei, an analyst at Ping An Securities. “That still will weigh on risk appetite, including for Chinese stocks. Still, any further pullback in Chinese stocks will be limited as stabilisation in the economy has emerged.”
Traders are waiting for more data that will add to evidence that China’s recovery is gathering pace. Official reports on credit supply and inflation are due this week, and the earnings season for third-quarter results is about to kick off. Aggregate financing may have surged to 375 billion yuan (US$51.4 billion) last month from 312 billion yuan in August, while declines in producer prices probably slowed to 2.4 per cent from 3 per cent the previous month, according to an estimate by analysts tracked by economists.
Meanwhile, China’s government said tourism revenue rose 4.1 per cent to 753.4 billion yuan during the golden week holiday versus the pre-pandemic level in 2019.
Most of the major Asian markets were shut for public holidays, with Japan and South Korea being closed. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent.