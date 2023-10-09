Stocks in mainland China dropped by the most in two weeks as trading resumed after a week-long holiday on concern the Israel-Hamas war will dent global growth outlook. Hong Kong will open trading in the afternoon after delay due to a typhoon and black rainstorm warning

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated 0.7 per cent to 3,088.94 at the break, while the CSI 300 Index and the Shenzhen Composite Index both fell 0.6 per cent.

China Minsheng Bank fell 3.7 per cent to 3.70 yuan and China Merchants Bank slipped 1.2 per cent to 32.60 yuan. Brokerages declined after the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges quashed speculation that they would reintroduce the trading mechanism that allows sales of stocks on the same day as purchases. Everbright Securities lost 1.9 per cent to 16.34 yuan and Cinda Securities slumped 4.1 per cent to 16.47 yuan. Jiangxi Copper retreated 2.8 per cent to 18.72 yuan and Ganfeng Lithium slid 2.5 per cent to 43.47 yuan.

Crude prices surged by as much as 5.4 per cent to near a one-year high of US$87.24 a barrel as the Israel-Hamas war entered a third day of fighting. Higher oil prices could stoke inflation and prevent or delay global central banks from pivoting from their policy tightening moves. Haven trade gained momentum, with spot gold prices rising 0.9 per cent.

Pedestrians along the Bund in Shanghai during the golden week on October 3. Source: Bloomberg

“We have seen wild swings of global assets during the October holiday, and the backdrop of high interest rates overseas is still out there,” said Wei Wei, an analyst at Ping An Securities. “That still will weigh on risk appetite, including for Chinese stocks. Still, any further pullback in Chinese stocks will be limited as stabilisation in the economy has emerged.”