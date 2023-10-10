South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
People walking past an electronic board in Central, showing the Hang Seng Index on August 29. Photo: Sam Tsang
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks surge toward 2-week high amid inflows from mainland Chinese funds while Fed comments fan risk appetite

  • Mainland Chinese funds bought more stocks on Monday, adding to their US$18.6 billion haul last quarter
  • Traders step up bets on another possible rate pause in November after the Fed highlights the tightening effect from higher Treasury yields
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks advanced to near a two-week high on speculation mainland Chinese funds are snapping up undervalued stocks in the city as they returned from a one-week holiday. Risk appetite improved as some Federal Reserve officials turned less hawkish following a recent surge in Treasury yields.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.3 per cent to 17,743.99 at the local noon trading break, the highest level since September 29, as all but seven of the 80 index members gained. The Tech Index rose 1.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 per cent.

Tencent jumped 0.7 per cent to HK$309, Alibaba strengthened 2.6 per cent to HK$84.20 and rival JD.com surged 2.3 per cent to HK$116.40. New World Development gained 1.1 per cent to HK$15.12, while Henderson Land jumped 1.7 per cent to HK$20.65.

More funds are predicting better returns on Chinese stocks in the months ahead, according to investors including Matthews International and Value Partners. China’s economic recovery gathered momentum last month, while tensions in US-China ties are set to ease following efforts to step up meetings among top officials.

Funds from mainland China bought HK$2 billion (US$277.8 million) worth of H shares in typhoon-interrupted trading on Monday, according to Stock Connect data. They bought US$18.6 billion worth of Hong Kong-listed shares in the third quarter, or triple the amount in the preceding three months, according to Goldman Sachs.

“Buy H-shares and [the] Hang Seng Tech Index for a potential year-end bounce,” Goldman strategists including Si Fu said in a note on Monday. The cheap valuation and the strong inflows from mainland investors will provide local stocks with significant near-term outperformance potential, they said.

Investors are hoping for another rate pause in November, after the Fed’s vice-chair Philip Jefferson said he would “remain cognisant of the tightening in financial conditions through higher bond yields”. The odds of a November rate hike dropped to 11.5 per cent from 27.2 per cent a week ago, according to CME Group, based on contracts on Fed fund futures.

Chinese developers stumbled amid concerns about widening debt defaults and falling home sales. Country Garden slid 3.6 per cent to HK$0.81 after warning it might not be able to repay its offshore debts and signalled a need for a restructuring, according a stock exchange filing on Tuesday. Country Garden Services slumped 2 per cent to HK$7.44.

Elsewhere, Gstarsoft slumped 11 per cent to 92 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.

Major Asian markets strengthened after Jefferson’s comments. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.1 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan surged 2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7 per cent.

