Hong Kong stocks advanced to near a two-week high on speculation mainland Chinese funds are snapping up undervalued stocks in the city as they returned from a one-week holiday. Risk appetite improved as some Federal Reserve officials turned less hawkish following a recent surge in Treasury yields.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.3 per cent to 17,743.99 at the local noon trading break, the highest level since September 29, as all but seven of the 80 index members gained. The Tech Index rose 1.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 per cent.

Tencent jumped 0.7 per cent to HK$309, Alibaba strengthened 2.6 per cent to HK$84.20 and rival JD.com surged 2.3 per cent to HK$116.40. New World Development gained 1.1 per cent to HK$15.12, while Henderson Land jumped 1.7 per cent to HK$20.65.

More funds are predicting better returns on Chinese stocks in the months ahead, according to investors including Matthews International and Value Partners . China’s economic recovery gathered momentum last month, while tensions in US-China ties are set to ease following efforts to step up meetings among top officials.

Funds from mainland China bought HK$2 billion (US$277.8 million) worth of H shares in typhoon-interrupted trading on Monday, according to Stock Connect data. They bought US$18.6 billion worth of Hong Kong-listed shares in the third quarter, or triple the amount in the preceding three months, according to Goldman Sachs.