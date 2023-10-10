Hong Kong stocks surge toward 2-week high amid inflows from mainland Chinese funds while Fed comments fan risk appetite
- Mainland Chinese funds bought more stocks on Monday, adding to their US$18.6 billion haul last quarter
- Traders step up bets on another possible rate pause in November after the Fed highlights the tightening effect from higher Treasury yields
The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.3 per cent to 17,743.99 at the local noon trading break, the highest level since September 29, as all but seven of the 80 index members gained. The Tech Index rose 1.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.5 per cent.
Tencent jumped 0.7 per cent to HK$309, Alibaba strengthened 2.6 per cent to HK$84.20 and rival JD.com surged 2.3 per cent to HK$116.40. New World Development gained 1.1 per cent to HK$15.12, while Henderson Land jumped 1.7 per cent to HK$20.65.
Chinese stocks back in favour as more funds predict turnaround
Funds from mainland China bought HK$2 billion (US$277.8 million) worth of H shares in typhoon-interrupted trading on Monday, according to Stock Connect data. They bought US$18.6 billion worth of Hong Kong-listed shares in the third quarter, or triple the amount in the preceding three months, according to Goldman Sachs.
“Buy H-shares and [the] Hang Seng Tech Index for a potential year-end bounce,” Goldman strategists including Si Fu said in a note on Monday. The cheap valuation and the strong inflows from mainland investors will provide local stocks with significant near-term outperformance potential, they said.
Elsewhere, Gstarsoft slumped 11 per cent to 92 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.
Major Asian markets strengthened after Jefferson’s comments. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 1.1 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 Index in Japan surged 2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7 per cent.