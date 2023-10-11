Some investors are expressing their bullish view of Hong Kong-listed Chinese stocks through the options market as valuations cheapened, with outstanding contracts implying an upside of as much as 27 per cent, according to Hang Seng Indexes Company.

Bullish call options on Hang Seng Index exceeded bearish put options by 58,564 to 53,123 based on open interest on October 5, suggesting more traders are positioning for a market rebound after five weeks of losses, the city’s index compiler said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The 0.91 times put-to-call ratio on the 80-member Hang Seng Index is below its five-year average of 1.2 times, it added. The same ratio for the 50-member Hang Seng China Enterprises Index stood at 0.94 times, versus its five-year average of 1.5 times.

A simple regression analysis of both put-to-call ratios since January 2018 implies there is a 19 to 27 per cent upside to the indices respectively, it added.

Call options are financial contracts that give the buyers the right, but not the obligation, to buy a stock, bond, commodity or index at a predetermined price within a specified period. They profit when the underlying asset increases in value.