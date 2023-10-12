The purchases, which would have cost about 477.5 million yuan (US$65.4 million) based on their closing prices on Wednesday, may be symbolic. While they only boosted Central Huijin’s shareholding in each lender by 0.01 percentage point, the wealth fund would be raising its stakes further over the next six months, the banks said in their respective filings.

Central Huijin Investment, which owns strategic stakes in local financial institutions, picked up additional domestic shares in Industrial and Commercial Bank, Construction Bank, Bank of China and the Agricultural Bank of China, according to stock exchange filings late on Wednesday.

Central Huijin, a vehicle under China Investment Corp, undertakes domestic equity investments in state-owned financial institutions in China, without interfering in the daily operations of its portfolio companies. It exercises its rights and performs its obligations as a shareholder to the extent of its capital contribution, according to its website.

The Big Four banks’ shares listed in Shanghai climbed by 0.6 per cent to 2.4 per cent on Thursday. The CSI 300 Index tracking largest onshore companies jumped 0.5 per cent, the biggest advance in nearly three weeks, while the Hang Seng Index strengthened 1.8 per cent in Hong Kong.

China’s stock market has been in the doldrums, with the CSI 300 Index losing nearly 5 per cent since the start of the year, amid disappointment with Beijing’s slow-drip approach to injecting stimulus to revive the economy as the post-Covid recovery momentum waned.

Global investors sold US$5.1 billion of A shares in September and US$12.3 billion in August in an unprecedented sell-off, according to data compiled by Goldman Sachs. They have sold another 13.3 billion yuan so far this month through Wednesday, Stock Connect data showed.

The Chinese yuan traded at 7.3034 per dollar in the onshore market, having depreciated 5.5 per cent this year to the weakest level in 16 years, according to Bloomberg data.

“Huijin is widely regarded as China’s stabilisation fund,” Hong Hao, a partner and chief economist at hedge fund Grow Investment Group, said in a social media post. The buying is a strong signal of the top-down view and will help shore up market confidence, he added.