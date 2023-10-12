Hong Kong stocks rose to a five-week high as China’s sovereign fund increased its stakes in the nation’s four biggest state-owned banks for the first time since 2015, indicating the government has been ramping up efforts to prop up the stock market.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7 per cent to 18,200.87 as of 9.50am local time, heading for the highest close since September 6. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rallied 3.2 per cent to HK$3.86 and China Construction Bank gained 3.8 per cent to HK$4.61. Bank of China rose 2.9 per cent to HK$2.81 and Agricultural Bank of China advanced 2.1 per cent to HK$2.94.

Alibaba Group Holding added 1.8 per cent to HK$86.15 and Tencent Holdings gained 1.5 per cent to HK$315.40.

Central Huijin Investment, a unit of China Investment Corp, bought a combined 477 million yuan (US$65.4 million) of yuan-denominated A shares in the four lenders, and will continue to increase the stakes in the next six months, according to separate exchange statements by the banks on Wednesday night.