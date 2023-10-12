Hong Kong stocks rise to 5-week high after China’s sovereign fund buys shares in Big Four banks
- ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China gain between 2.1 per cent and 3.8 per cent in early trading
- Stake increases in banks came after vocal investor urged policymakers to directly intervene in China’s moribund stock market
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7 per cent to 18,200.87 as of 9.50am local time, heading for the highest close since September 6. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rallied 3.2 per cent to HK$3.86 and China Construction Bank gained 3.8 per cent to HK$4.61. Bank of China rose 2.9 per cent to HK$2.81 and Agricultural Bank of China advanced 2.1 per cent to HK$2.94.
Alibaba Group Holding added 1.8 per cent to HK$86.15 and Tencent Holdings gained 1.5 per cent to HK$315.40.
Central Huijin Investment, a unit of China Investment Corp, bought a combined 477 million yuan (US$65.4 million) of yuan-denominated A shares in the four lenders, and will continue to increase the stakes in the next six months, according to separate exchange statements by the banks on Wednesday night.
Two companies started trading in the city. Electric-bike maker Luyuan Group Holding rose 2.3 per cent to HK$7.54 and rice and grain producer Shiyue Daotian Group jumped 16 per cent to HK$17.96.
Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent.