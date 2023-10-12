South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
Hong Kong stocks are on track for the highest close since September 6. Photo: AP Photo
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks rise to 5-week high after China’s sovereign fund buys shares in Big Four banks

  • ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China gain between 2.1 per cent and 3.8 per cent in early trading
  • Stake increases in banks came after vocal investor urged policymakers to directly intervene in China’s moribund stock market
Hong Kong stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidongin Shanghai
Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks rose to a five-week high as China’s sovereign fund increased its stakes in the nation’s four biggest state-owned banks for the first time since 2015, indicating the government has been ramping up efforts to prop up the stock market.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7 per cent to 18,200.87 as of 9.50am local time, heading for the highest close since September 6. The Hang Seng Tech Index gained 2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) rallied 3.2 per cent to HK$3.86 and China Construction Bank gained 3.8 per cent to HK$4.61. Bank of China rose 2.9 per cent to HK$2.81 and Agricultural Bank of China advanced 2.1 per cent to HK$2.94.

Alibaba Group Holding added 1.8 per cent to HK$86.15 and Tencent Holdings gained 1.5 per cent to HK$315.40.

Central Huijin Investment, a unit of China Investment Corp, bought a combined 477 million yuan (US$65.4 million) of yuan-denominated A shares in the four lenders, and will continue to increase the stakes in the next six months, according to separate exchange statements by the banks on Wednesday night.

The move came after some vocal investors lobbied policymakers to directly intervene in China’s US$9.5 trillion market that has been battered by an exodus of foreign funds. Li Bei, a top-performing fund manager at Shanghai Banxia Investment Management Center, called on Beijing to set up a stabilisation fund and restore investor faith.

Two companies started trading in the city. Electric-bike maker Luyuan Group Holding rose 2.3 per cent to HK$7.54 and rice and grain producer Shiyue Daotian Group jumped 16 per cent to HK$17.96.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent.

Post