China’s biggest semiconductor producer SMIC fell 1.2 per cent to HK$20.45 while Hua Hong slid 2.8 per cent to HK$19.32. Baidu lost 2.2 per cent to HK$121.80. Alibaba Group dropped 0.7 per cent to HK$82.05 and Tencent slumped 1.4 per cent to HK$302.60, while Meituan slid 0.7 per cent to HK$113.80.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to 17,737.68 at local noon trading break, retreating further from a five-week high. The Tech Index slipped 1.1 per cent as China’s top chip makers tumbled. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent.

“Geopolitical risks are disrupting the recovery process in the short term,” Huatai Securities analyst Wang Yi said in a note to clients on Monday. The war in Israel has led to a sharp increase in risk aversion, he wrote.

Israel should stop its “ collective punishment ” of Gaza’s civilians with actions beyond self-defence, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, warning it would worsen regional tensions and lead to humanitarian disaster. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Beijing to use its influence to prevent other groups from attacking Israel and widening its war with Hamas.

03:43 Protesters on both sides of Israel-Hamas conflict flood streets around the world Protesters on both sides of Israel-Hamas conflict flood streets around the world

Elsewhere, China’s gross domestic product probably rose at an annual pace of 4.5 per cent last quarter, according to consensus from economists tracked by Bloomberg. That is slower than the 6.3 per cent gain in the second quarter. Other forecasts showed industrial production, retail sales and employment are likely to have stabilised.

Meanwhile, the People’s Bank of China on Monday injected 289 billion yuan (US$40 billion) of liquidity into the financial system through its medium-term lending facility. Governor Pan Gongsheng earlier said it would better leverage monetary policies to boost demand and confidence , suggesting potential easing measures are in store.

Key Asian markets weakened. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 2 per cent.