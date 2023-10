Hong Kong stocks declined as investors braced for tighter US curbs on technology exports to China and concerns about the worsening Israel-Hamas war. Government reports this week may show the Chinese economy slowed last quarter.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to 17,737.68 at local noon trading break, retreating further from a five-week high. The Tech Index slipped 1.1 per cent as China’s top chip makers tumbled. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent.

China’s biggest semiconductor producer SMIC fell 1.2 per cent to HK$20.45 while Hua Hong slid 2.8 per cent to HK$19.32. Baidu lost 2.2 per cent to HK$121.80. Alibaba Group dropped 0.7 per cent to HK$82.05 and Tencent slumped 1.4 per cent to HK$302.60, while Meituan slid 0.7 per cent to HK$113.80.

Casino operator Sands China slid 2.1 per cent to HK$21.50 while online travel agency Trip.com lost 1.4 per cent to HK$258.20.