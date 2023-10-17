South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
An electronic billboard displaying the Hang Seng Index and stocks outside the Exchange Square in Central in June 2023. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks snap two-day drop amid US, China efforts to resolve Israel-Hamas conflict

  • Market gets weak rebound in prices as US and Chinese officials step up diplomatic efforts to stop the Israel-Hamas war from spreading
  • Two stock debutants in Shanghai and Shenzhen post early hefty gains
Hong Kong stock market
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li
Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks advanced, halting a two-day slide, after US and Chinese officials stepped up diplomatic efforts to help prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spilling into a regional conflict.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 per cent to 17,707.82 as of 10.20am local time, after rising as much as 0.9 per cent. The Tech Index added 0.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2 per cent.

Alibaba Group added 0.2 per cent to HK$81.45, e-commerce rival JD.com advanced 1.6 per cent to HK$105.30, while Hansoh Pharmaceuticals jumped 0.5 per cent to HK$11.46, while travel operator Trip.com climbed 1.3 per cent to HK$258.80.

President Joe Biden will travel to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday to meet with both Israeli and Arab leaders on the Middle East crisis. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks to his Russian counterpart and called on the UN Security Council to help resolve the conflict.

Two stocks debuted on Tuesday. Runben Biotechnology jumped 16 per cent to 20 yuan in Shanghai, while Shaanxi Huada Science Technology surged 115 per cent to 58 yuan in Shenzhen.

Key Asian markets advanced to track overnight gains in US equities. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.8 per cent and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.6 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.5 per cent.

Post