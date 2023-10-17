Hong Kong stocks snap two-day drop amid US, China efforts to resolve Israel-Hamas conflict
- Market gets weak rebound in prices as US and Chinese officials step up diplomatic efforts to stop the Israel-Hamas war from spreading
- Two stock debutants in Shanghai and Shenzhen post early hefty gains
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.4 per cent to 17,707.82 as of 10.20am local time, after rising as much as 0.9 per cent. The Tech Index added 0.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2 per cent.
Alibaba Group added 0.2 per cent to HK$81.45, e-commerce rival JD.com advanced 1.6 per cent to HK$105.30, while Hansoh Pharmaceuticals jumped 0.5 per cent to HK$11.46, while travel operator Trip.com climbed 1.3 per cent to HK$258.80.
Two stocks debuted on Tuesday. Runben Biotechnology jumped 16 per cent to 20 yuan in Shanghai, while Shaanxi Huada Science Technology surged 115 per cent to 58 yuan in Shenzhen.
Key Asian markets advanced to track overnight gains in US equities. The Kospi in South Korea gained 0.8 per cent and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia added 0.6 per cent, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan jumped 1.5 per cent.