Hong Kong stocks wavered between gains and losses as China’s gross domestic product data (GDP) showed recovery in the world’s second largest economy was on track, while sentiment remained cautious as the intensifying Israeli-Hamas war sent oil prices higher while continuing to pose a risk to global economic growth.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.1 per cent to 17,755.25 at the local noon trading break, after gaining as much as 1 per cent early in the session. But the Tech Index slipped 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent.

Tencent Holding slid 0.9 per cent to HK$299.60 while Baidu retreated 3.5 per cent to HK$115.20. E-commerce platform operator JD.com tumbled 3.2 per cent to HK$102.60 while Meituan lost 0.9 per cent HK$113.50.

Electric vehicle maker BYD surged 8 per cent to HK$260 and its peer Geely Auto jumped 1.8 per cent HK$9.43. Sportswear maker Anta rose 2.3 per cent to HK$93, and oil giants CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec posted gains of between 0.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent.