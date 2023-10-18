Hong Kong stocks recover after China reports better than expected growth, but Middle East conflict caps gains
- Hong Kong stocks checked early losses after data showed China posted a better than expected economic expansion in the third quarter
- But Middle East tensions kept investors on edge as the war sent oil prices higher and posed a risk to the global economic growth outlook
The Hang Seng Index dropped 0.1 per cent to 17,755.25 at the local noon trading break, after gaining as much as 1 per cent early in the session. But the Tech Index slipped 1.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent.
Tencent Holding slid 0.9 per cent to HK$299.60 while Baidu retreated 3.5 per cent to HK$115.20. E-commerce platform operator JD.com tumbled 3.2 per cent to HK$102.60 while Meituan lost 0.9 per cent HK$113.50.
Electric vehicle maker BYD surged 8 per cent to HK$260 and its peer Geely Auto jumped 1.8 per cent HK$9.43. Sportswear maker Anta rose 2.3 per cent to HK$93, and oil giants CNOOC, PetroChina and Sinopec posted gains of between 0.2 per cent and 1.2 per cent.
But economists are advising investors to keep euphoria in check as the property sector still poses material risks to the Chinese economy.
“Don’t pop the champagne just yet,” said Harry Murphy Cruise, economist at Moody’s Analytics. “The property market’s capitulation is ongoing. Given the sector’s outsize importance—roughly 30 per cent of China’s economy is linked to real estate—broader investment activity is being held back.”
Cruise highlighted the 9.1 per cent decline in real estate investments in the first nine months of the year, with the retreat gathering pace each month.
The offshore Chinese yuan climbed 0.2 per cent to 7.3081 per dollar to reverse earlier losses after GDP data beat estimates.
Elsewhere, US Treasury yields surged to new highs after strong retail sales data, which reinforced the case for the Fed to keep rates higher for longer. Two-year US yields climbed to 5.19 per cent, the highest since 2006.
Key Asian markets were broadly higher. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 per cent.