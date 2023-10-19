South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
A woman walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in March 2023. Photo: Reuters
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks slammed by Country Garden debt fallout, US tech curbs on China and Israel-Gaza war

  • Country Garden remains tight-lipped as a deadline on bond coupon payment passed this week, while rejecting speculation about founding family members
  • New curbs by the US on China’s access to advanced chips are reigniting concerns about possible retaliation
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks extended losses as China’s property crisis deepened amid concerns about an imminent debt default by Country Garden Holdings. Tightened US tech curbs on Chinese companies and an intensifying Israel-Gaza war also weighed on market sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.9 per cent to 17,405.26 at 11.07am local time, the biggest drop in nearly a week. The Tech Index tumbled 1.8 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 per cent.

Alibaba Group dropped 1.5 per cent to HK$80.20 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com slumped 5.1 per cent to HK$97.55. Tencent lost 1.5 per cent to HK$295.40 and Baidu declined 4.8 per cent to HK$108.20, while Meituan retreated 2.3 per cent to HK$111.10.

Property stocks weakened. A gauge tracking mainland Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong slid 2 per cent to approach a one-year low. Longfor lost 2.3 per cent to HK$11.64 while China Resources Land retreated 1.8 per cent to HK$29.40.

Country Garden kept investors in the dark about the status of its debt servicing. A 30-day grace period for a US$15.4 million coupon on a US$500 million bond passed this week without any announcement. The Foshan, Guangdong-based developer separately issued a notice rejecting online rumours that some key members of the founding family had left the country.

The city’s benchmark index has lost 0.5 per cent this week amid renewed US tech restrictions on China and rising political tensions in the Middle East. The Biden administration earlier this week imposed new rules to restrict China’s access to advanced chips and chip-making tools, hitting graphics-card makers.

Elsewhere, electric-car maker BYD dropped 2.4 per cent to HK$251.20, while bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing lost 2.5 per cent to HK$282 before their third-quarter earnings reports in the coming days.

“The chronic weakness in economic activity and a sustained lack of concerted easing has caused fatigue and frustration to take over,” Bank of America (BofA) strategists including Ritesh Samadhiya said in a note to clients.

A majority of fund managers in Asia believe a structural de-rating process is under way for Chinese stocks, and their China allocation has dropped to the most underweight position in a year, according to the BofA survey.

Key Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.3 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 both declined 1.2 per cent.

