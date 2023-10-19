Hong Kong stocks extended losses as China’s property crisis deepened amid concerns about an imminent debt default by Country Garden Holdings. Tightened US tech curbs on Chinese companies and an intensifying Israel-Gaza war also weighed on market sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.9 per cent to 17,405.26 at 11.07am local time, the biggest drop in nearly a week. The Tech Index tumbled 1.8 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 per cent.

Alibaba Group dropped 1.5 per cent to HK$80.20 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com slumped 5.1 per cent to HK$97.55. Tencent lost 1.5 per cent to HK$295.40 and Baidu declined 4.8 per cent to HK$108.20, while Meituan retreated 2.3 per cent to HK$111.10.

Property stocks weakened. A gauge tracking mainland Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong slid 2 per cent to approach a one-year low. Longfor lost 2.3 per cent to HK$11.64 while China Resources Land retreated 1.8 per cent to HK$29.40.