Hong Kong stocks slammed by Country Garden debt fallout, US tech curbs on China and Israel-Gaza war
- Country Garden remains tight-lipped as a deadline on bond coupon payment passed this week, while rejecting speculation about founding family members
- New curbs by the US on China’s access to advanced chips are reigniting concerns about possible retaliation
The Hang Seng Index slipped 1.9 per cent to 17,405.26 at 11.07am local time, the biggest drop in nearly a week. The Tech Index tumbled 1.8 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.9 per cent.
Alibaba Group dropped 1.5 per cent to HK$80.20 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com slumped 5.1 per cent to HK$97.55. Tencent lost 1.5 per cent to HK$295.40 and Baidu declined 4.8 per cent to HK$108.20, while Meituan retreated 2.3 per cent to HK$111.10.
Property stocks weakened. A gauge tracking mainland Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong slid 2 per cent to approach a one-year low. Longfor lost 2.3 per cent to HK$11.64 while China Resources Land retreated 1.8 per cent to HK$29.40.
Red flags for China’s earnings season as Alibaba, JD.com price targets slashed
Elsewhere, electric-car maker BYD dropped 2.4 per cent to HK$251.20, while bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing lost 2.5 per cent to HK$282 before their third-quarter earnings reports in the coming days.
“The chronic weakness in economic activity and a sustained lack of concerted easing has caused fatigue and frustration to take over,” Bank of America (BofA) strategists including Ritesh Samadhiya said in a note to clients.
A majority of fund managers in Asia believe a structural de-rating process is under way for Chinese stocks, and their China allocation has dropped to the most underweight position in a year, according to the BofA survey.
Key Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.3 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and Japan’s Nikkei 225 both declined 1.2 per cent.