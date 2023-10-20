Hong Kong stocks fell for a third day as global funds trimmed their bets on Chinese stocks amid concerns the corporate earnings season will disappoint. Investors also braced for more losses after the Federal Reserve said its policy was still not too tight.

The Hang Seng Index weakened 0.5 per cent to 17,211.92 at 10.35am local time. The market was headed for a 3.4 per cent weekly loss, the most in two months. The Tech Index lost 0.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.2 per cent to trade near an 11-month low.

Alibaba Group dropped 0.8 per cent to HK$78.55 while rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com eased 0.9 per cent to HK$96.30. Tencent weakened 1.2 per cent to HK$287.60, Baidu declined 2.2 per cent to HK$105.30 and Meituan retreated 2 per cent to HK$108.20.

CATL, the world’s biggest maker of EV batteries, said third-quarter earnings rose 10.7 per cent in the slowest gain since the start of 2022. China Telecom lost 0.8 per cent to HK$3.74 and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) dropped 0.6 per cent to HK$280.80 before their earnings results today.

A rebound in China equities will be “much longer delayed than we expected,” said Patrick Pan, strategist at Daiwa. China’s property debt woes, rising geopolitical risks and soaring US government bond yields have dominated markets, with investors ignoring better-than-expected economic data, he said.