Hong Kong stocks extend sell-off as global funds retreat on earnings concerns, Fed delivers hawkish tone
- Global funds have taken more money off the table this week, withdrawing at record pace over the past 10 weeks, as the earnings season goes into full swing
- Treasuries slumped overnight after Fed Chair Powell issued a hawkish message, saying its rate policy was still not too tight
The Hang Seng Index weakened 0.5 per cent to 17,211.92 at 10.35am local time. The market was headed for a 3.4 per cent weekly loss, the most in two months. The Tech Index lost 0.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.2 per cent to trade near an 11-month low.
Alibaba Group dropped 0.8 per cent to HK$78.55 while rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com eased 0.9 per cent to HK$96.30. Tencent weakened 1.2 per cent to HK$287.60, Baidu declined 2.2 per cent to HK$105.30 and Meituan retreated 2 per cent to HK$108.20.
CATL, the world’s biggest maker of EV batteries, said third-quarter earnings rose 10.7 per cent in the slowest gain since the start of 2022. China Telecom lost 0.8 per cent to HK$3.74 and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) dropped 0.6 per cent to HK$280.80 before their earnings results today.
Red flags for China’s earnings season as Alibaba, JD.com price targets slashed
A rebound in China equities will be “much longer delayed than we expected,” said Patrick Pan, strategist at Daiwa. China’s property debt woes, rising geopolitical risks and soaring US government bond yields have dominated markets, with investors ignoring better-than-expected economic data, he said.
Foreign investors have sold 22.4 billion yuan (US$3 billion) worth of mainland-listed stocks via Stock Connect this week through Thursday, bringing the net selling to 160 billion yuan over the past 10 weeks, the most on record, according to data compiled by Daiwa.
They have surrendered half of their purchases since China’s reopening in late 2022, Daiwa said. In Hong Kong, foreign ownership of H shares has declined to 37.1 per cent by September from 44 per cent in early 2020, it estimated.
Major Asian markets slipped on Friday. South Korea’s Kospi slumped 1.9 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.4 per cent.