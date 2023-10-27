High-Flyer Quant, a leading Chinese hedge fund manager , said it has suspended its co-founder and senior executive Xu Jin from work due to his “improper handling of a family matter”.

The Hangzhou-based quantitative fund his actions “caused negative public opinion and had a negative impact on company reputation,” according to a statement published on its official WeChat account on Thursday. The fund did not specify what Xu had done, his role in the company or the duration of his suspension.

High-Flyer Quant did not immediately reply to an email request for comment. Xu could not be immediately reached for comment and did not respond to a message sent on his LinkedIn account.

Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province is home to some of China’s biggest companies. Photo: Handout

High-Flyer Quant owns two asset management units overseeing more than 40 billion yuan (US$5.47 billion) of assets, according to media reports. The fund manager said in the WeChat post the decision on Xu will not affect the operations of the underlying funds.