Alibaba, BYD, HSBC lead losses in Hong Kong stocks on surprise drop in Chinese manufacturing
- Chinese manufacturing unexpectedly shrank in October against forecasts for continued expansion, a government report shows
- BYD drops on concerns EV maker may not be able to sustain its record-breaking profits in a wobbly domestic economy
The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.4 per cent to 17,171.93 at 11am local time. Including today’s setback, the Hang Seng Index has lost 3.6 per cent in October and 14.5 per cent since end-July. The Tech Index declined 1.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index weakened 0.4 per cent.
Alibaba Group lost 1.6 per cent to HK$80.55 and Baidu slumped 3.5 per cent to HK$103.40, and Meituan weakened 1.7 per cent to HK$112.10. HSBC tumbled 1.8 per cent to HK$56.15, while online travel operator Trip.com slipped 2.6 per cent to HK$272.40.
“There is still a lack of evidence that the economy has truly bottomed out in October,” Nomura analysts including Ting Lu said in a note before the PMI report. The firm had forecast an expansion in October manufacturing. “It is still too early to call the bottom.”
Foreign investors have sold 167 billion (US$22.8 billion) yuan worth of mainland stocks during the three-month period, according to Stock Connect data. Mainland funds have bought HK$151 billion (US$19.3 billion) of stocks in the city over the same period.
Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.2 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1 per cent.