A woman walks past a screen displaying the Hang Seng Index outside the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Reuters
Alibaba, BYD, HSBC lead losses in Hong Kong stocks on surprise drop in Chinese manufacturing

  • Chinese manufacturing unexpectedly shrank in October against forecasts for continued expansion, a government report shows
  • BYD drops on concerns EV maker may not be able to sustain its record-breaking profits in a wobbly domestic economy
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks fell, heading for a third straight month of losses, after a government report showed Chinese manufacturing unexpectedly shrank this month. BYD tumbled on concerns the EV maker may not be able to sustain its record profits.

The Hang Seng Index retreated 1.4 per cent to 17,171.93 at 11am local time. Including today’s setback, the Hang Seng Index has lost 3.6 per cent in October and 14.5 per cent since end-July. The Tech Index declined 1.8 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index weakened 0.4 per cent.

Alibaba Group lost 1.6 per cent to HK$80.55 and Baidu slumped 3.5 per cent to HK$103.40, and Meituan weakened 1.7 per cent to HK$112.10. HSBC tumbled 1.8 per cent to HK$56.15, while online travel operator Trip.com slipped 2.6 per cent to HK$272.40.

Factory activity in mainland China contracted in October, with the official PMI manufacturing index dropping to 49.5 from 50.2 in September, the statistics bureau in Beijing said on Tuesday, versus market consensus of 50.2. The non-manufacturing gauge fell to 50.6 from 51.7 in September. A reading below 50 indicates contraction.

“There is still a lack of evidence that the economy has truly bottomed out in October,” Nomura analysts including Ting Lu said in a note before the PMI report. The firm had forecast an expansion in October manufacturing. “It is still too early to call the bottom.”

Foreign investors have sold 167 billion (US$22.8 billion) yuan worth of mainland stocks during the three-month period, according to Stock Connect data. Mainland funds have bought HK$151 billion (US$19.3 billion) of stocks in the city over the same period.

Elsewhere, BYD fell 3 per cent to HK$238.80. China’s biggest EV maker reported its best quarterly profit during the July to September period on the back of surging deliveries and cost reduction.

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi retreated 1.2 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.1 per cent.

