An 11-month slump in global lithium prices has erased US$22 billion of market capitalisation at Ganfeng Lithium and Tianqi Lithium, two of China’s biggest producers of the key ingredient for electric-car batteries. Their latest earnings reports suggest the rout may not be over.

Ganfeng’s stock sank 12.2 per cent to HK$28.05 in Hong Kong on Tuesday in the biggest sell-off since April 2022, a day after reporting a 98 per cent crash in third-quarter earnings, while the broader market retreated. Tianqi fell 3.8 per cent to HK$42.20, after a report last week showed its earnings tumbled 71 per cent from a year earlier.

The two stocks have slumped by 56 and 43 per cent, respectively, since lithium prices topped out in November 2022, erasing HK$173 billion (US$22 billion) of their market value, according to Bloomberg data.

“The downtrend is far from over,” Li Bin, analyst at Huatai Securities, said in a note on Monday.

A lithium evaporation pond is seen at Albemarle Lithium production facility in Silver Peak, Nevada in October 2022. Photo: Reuters

Concerns about overcapacity have caused investors to reassess their valuation of Chinese lithium producers, along with the general waning of appetite for stocks as China’s stimulus-starved economy falters. Ganfeng and Tianqi were busy snapping up lithium-mining assets from the US to South America and Africa before prices surged in late 2020.