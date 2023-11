Hong Kong stocks declined, extending a three-month slide, after a private report showed manufacturing in mainland China contracted in October, confirming a government report this week. Beijing vowed to stem financial risks at a key policy meeting, offering no sign of extra economic stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 per cent at 11.05am local time to trade near an 11-month low. The Tech Index lost 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent.

Alibaba Group dropped 0.8 per cent to HK$79.45 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com weakened 2 per cent to HK$97.80. Game developer NetEase lost 0.8 per cent to HK$167, Macau casino operator Sands China declined 1.2 per cent to HK$20.75 and travel agency Trip.com retreated 2.2 per cent to HK$263.