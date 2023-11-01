Alibaba Group dropped 0.8 per cent to HK$79.45 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com weakened 2 per cent to HK$97.80. Game developer NetEase lost 0.8 per cent to HK$167, Macau casino operator Sands China declined 1.2 per cent to HK$20.75 and travel agency Trip.com retreated 2.2 per cent to HK$263.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.1 per cent at 11.05am local time to trade near an 11-month low. The Tech Index lost 0.3 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent.

The Caixin/S&P Global PMI manufacturing index fell to 49.5 in October from 50.6 in September, versus consensus estimates of 50.8. A similar report by the statistics bureau on Tuesday showed activity surprisingly contracted last month, against forecast for an expansion.

The setback on Wednesday added to an almost 15 per cent slide in the city’s benchmark index since the end of July, as investors turned bearish amid China’s faltering economic recovery and rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East. The Hang Seng Index is the worst performer among major global indices this year, according to Bloomberg data.

02:48 Chinese President Xi Jinping unveils 8-point vision for nation’s Belt and Road Initiative at forum Chinese President Xi Jinping unveils 8-point vision for nation’s Belt and Road Initiative at forum

Meanwhile, China remains focused on stemming systemic risks in the financial system. Preventing and resolving financial risks must be an “eternal theme” for the government, President Xi Jinping said at the end of a twice-a-decade financial work conference on Tuesday.

“The property sector slowdown and the [local government] debt problem lead to rising risks in the financial system,” said Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong. “The government will likely tighten regulation in the next five years to prevent a systemic crisis.”

Lifting sentiment, the US central bank is widely expected to hold interest rates steady again as inflation slows. Traders are pricing in a 97 per cent chance of a pause at the Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Geopolitical tensions between China and the US also showed signs of easing as Xi and Joe Biden are set to meet face to face this month for “constructive” talks , the White House announced on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Shanghai Automobile Air-Conditioner Accessories surged 200 per cent to 42.76 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.

Major Asian advanced. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.7 per cent.