Hong Kong stocks advanced after the Federal Reserve signalled a “dovish pivot” in its policy stance after keeping its key rate unchanged overnight, spurring bets that the tightening cycle is coming to an end. The city’s biggest developers and lenders rallied.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 1 per cent to 17,278.19 at 10.56am local time, the most in about a week. The Tech Index gained 2.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1 per cent.

Tencent gained 1.2 per cent to HK$290.60, while Alibaba Group added 2.1 per cent to HK$81.30 and rival e-commerce platform operator JD.com jumped 1.8 per cent to HK$100.50. Henderson Land led home builders higher, adding 3.2 per cent to HK$21.20, while Sun Hung Kai Properties rose 1.7 per cent to HK$82.50.

Bank of China (Hong Kong) gained 0.7 per cent to HK$21, Hang Seng Bank traded 1.6 per cent higher at HK$90.75, while China Construction Bank strengthened 0.9 per cent to HK$4.51.

The Hang Seng Index has declined almost 13 per cent this year, making it the worst performer among major global stock indices, according to Bloomberg data. Concerns about higher rates have clouded the outlook for property developers, while pushing overleveraged ones into debt distress.