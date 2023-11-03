Hong Kong stocks climbed to lift the market into a second weekly advance after a private report showed services activity in mainland China expanded last month, compensating for a slide in factory activity.

The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 per cent to 17,449.03 at 10am local time, following a 0.8 per cent rise on Thursday. The Tech Index rose 1.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent.

Tencent jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$292.20, Alibaba Group gained 0.9 per cent to HK$81.25 and e-commerce peer JD.com strengthened 1 per cent to HK$100.40. Sun Hung Kai Properties rallied 2 per cent to HK$84.25 and Henderson Land advanced 2.3 per cent to HK$22, leading gains among local developers.

This week’s upturn helped stem losses over the preceding three months, allowing the benchmark stock index to rebound 0.4 per cent from an 11-month low. Policy support, in the form of property easing measures and interest-rate pause, lifted confidence among stock investors, with mainland funds making HK$7.4 billion (US$946 million) of net purchases since last Friday.

China’s services activity expanded marginally last month, with the Caixin China PMI Services Index rising to 50.4 in October from 50.2 in September. A reading above 50 signals an expansion. Reports earlier this week showed Chinese manufacturing surprisingly contracted last month.

09:07 HKMA to mark 30th anniversary with global financial heavyweights summit, says CEO Eddie Yue HKMA to mark 30th anniversary with global financial heavyweights summit, says CEO Eddie Yue

Hong Kong’s biggest commercial lenders extended gains, after they refrained from raising mortgage rates in lockstep with a pause in the city’s base rate and the Federal Reserve’s “dovish pivot.” HSBC rallied 2.2 per cent to HK$58.25 and Bank of China (Hong Kong) climbed 0.8 per cent to HK$2.82.