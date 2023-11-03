Hong Kong stocks set for weekly gain as Alibaba, HSBC jump on China data while New World surges on cash boost
- China’s services sector expanded in October, compensating for surprise drop in factory activity
- New World Development rallies after shareholders approved the sale of its stake in NWS Holdings for cash to reduce its debt load
The Hang Seng Index gained 1.3 per cent to 17,449.03 at 10am local time, following a 0.8 per cent rise on Thursday. The Tech Index rose 1.2 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.6 per cent.
Tencent jumped 1.3 per cent to HK$292.20, Alibaba Group gained 0.9 per cent to HK$81.25 and e-commerce peer JD.com strengthened 1 per cent to HK$100.40. Sun Hung Kai Properties rallied 2 per cent to HK$84.25 and Henderson Land advanced 2.3 per cent to HK$22, leading gains among local developers.
This week’s upturn helped stem losses over the preceding three months, allowing the benchmark stock index to rebound 0.4 per cent from an 11-month low. Policy support, in the form of property easing measures and interest-rate pause, lifted confidence among stock investors, with mainland funds making HK$7.4 billion (US$946 million) of net purchases since last Friday.
China’s services activity expanded marginally last month, with the Caixin China PMI Services Index rising to 50.4 in October from 50.2 in September. A reading above 50 signals an expansion. Reports earlier this week showed Chinese manufacturing surprisingly contracted last month.
Hong Kong’s biggest commercial lenders extended gains, after they refrained from raising mortgage rates in lockstep with a pause in the city’s base rate and the Federal Reserve’s “dovish pivot.” HSBC rallied 2.2 per cent to HK$58.25 and Bank of China (Hong Kong) climbed 0.8 per cent to HK$2.82.
The market needs to see better signs of the economy breaking out of the debt-deflation loop and more supportive measures to gain a steady footing, Morgan Stanley strategists including Laura Wang said in a note to clients on Thursday.
Elsewhere, Beijing Ubox Online Technology jumped 16 per cent to HK$12 on its first day of trading in Hong Kong, while Jiangxi Bestoo Energy surged 573 per cent to 30.73 yuan in Shenzhen.
Other major Asian markets advanced on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.1 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1 per cent.