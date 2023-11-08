Elevated interest rates and geopolitical tensions will persist globally in the foreseeable future, according to the world’s top money managers, but a Hong Kong securities regulator believes the investment community can turn these challenges into opportunities.

Julia Leung Fung-yee, CEO of the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), Hong Kong’s securities regulator, said on Wednesday at a gathering that included officials from some of the world’s leading funds including BlackRock, Invesco and Fidelity, that new asset allocation strategies were the need of the hour.

“Together we will apply the Chinese wisdom of turning our crises into opportunities through new asset allocation strategies, for public or private market, active or passive, Asia-Pacific or elsewhere,” Leung said while speaking on the second day of the Global Financial Leaders’ Investment Summit, co-hosted by SFC and Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

“We will also map out a course for the future of finance and learn the art of risk-taking in this not-too-simple world.”

Welcome remarks by Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer, Securities and Futures Commission during the Conversations with Global Investors- Global Financial Leader’s Investment Summit, at Four seasons Hotal, Central. Photo: May Tse

Investment managers at the summit spoke about the challenges facing the global financial markets as the yield on US 10-year Treasuries, a global benchmark, hovered near 16-year highs, increasing borrowing costs across the world amid geopolitical conflicts.