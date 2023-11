Hong Kong stocks erased gain on concerns China’s slowing economy will crimp earnings and valuation, prompting Goldman Sachs to lower its rating on Chinese stocks listed outside mainland exchanges.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.1 per cent to 17,178.80 at the local noon trading break, after gaining as much as 0.8 per cent. The Tech Index trimmed gains to 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 per cent.

Tencent declined 0.2 per cent to HK$302.20, Meituan tumbled 2.5 per cent to HK$107.90 and chip maker SMIC retreated 0.9 per cent to HK$21.60. Developer China Overseas weakened 2.2 per cent to HK$14.06 and China Resources Land lost 1.4 per cent to HK$27.85.

The Hang Seng Index has slumped about 13 per cent this year, the worst among major global market, amid China’s uneven economic recovery and persistent geopolitical risks. That has erased over US$534 billion from the city’s broader market, according to Bloomberg data.