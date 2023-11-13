Hong Kong stocks erase gain as Goldman downgrades Chinese offshore markets on slower growth, earnings valuation
- Goldman downgraded Chinese stocks in offshore markets, preferring onshore peers that are less sensitive to geopolitical and liquidity risks
- The first meeting in about a year between President Xi Jinping and his counterpart Joe Biden may yet inject optimism
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.1 per cent to 17,178.80 at the local noon trading break, after gaining as much as 0.8 per cent. The Tech Index trimmed gains to 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2 per cent.
Tencent declined 0.2 per cent to HK$302.20, Meituan tumbled 2.5 per cent to HK$107.90 and chip maker SMIC retreated 0.9 per cent to HK$21.60. Developer China Overseas weakened 2.2 per cent to HK$14.06 and China Resources Land lost 1.4 per cent to HK$27.85.
The Hang Seng Index has slumped about 13 per cent this year, the worst among major global market, amid China’s uneven economic recovery and persistent geopolitical risks. That has erased over US$534 billion from the city’s broader market, according to Bloomberg data.
Goldman Sachs downgraded offshore Chinese stocks to marketweight from overweight in a November 12 report, while retaining its preference for the onshore market. The US investment bank forecasts China’s growth to cool to 4.8 per cent in 2024 from 5.3 per cent in 2023, due to drags from a multi-year housing market slump.
“The common narrative for both markets is one where trend earnings growth might disappoint optimistic consensus forecasts and could weigh on fair value,” it said in a report on Sunday. Onshore stocks, however, are less sensitive to geopolitical and liquidity factors, while better-aligned with policy tailwinds, it added.
AllianzGI bullish on China due to Beijing’s focus on ‘high-quality growth’
“Biden-Xi meeting seems set to achieve little,” said Brock Silvers, managing director at Kaiyuan Capital. “The Hang Seng Index, the world’s worst this year, will not pop until China tackles solvency issues” among the local governments and property developers, he added.
Limiting losses, New World Development gained 0.6 per cent to HK$14.62 and Hang Lung Properties jumped 1.2 per cent to HK$10.42, leading gains among Hong Kong developers. A US government report tomorrow may show inflation cooled last month, according to forecasts by economists, easing the pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates again this year.
Elsewhere, China Post Technology surged 136 per cent to 35.81 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.
Major Asian markets traded lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were little changed, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.2 per cent.