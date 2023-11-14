Hong Kong stocks climb as fund managers deem sell-off overdone and investors expect cooled off US inflation data
- Fund managers turn bullish towards cheap Chinese stocks after months of sell-off
- US Consumer Price Index data due today is expected to show inflation cooled, prompting bets that interest rates have peaked
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent to 17,478.49 as of 9.55am local time, extending the 1.3 per cent advance on Monday. The Tech Index added 0.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.2 per cent.
Electric vehicle maker BYD added 1 per cent to HK$244.60. Macau casino operator Sands China gained 1.1 per cent to HK$21.10, and online travel agent Trip.com jumped 3 per cent to HK$277.40.
HSBC climbed 1.2 per cent to HK$58.50, leading gains among local lenders, as US Consumer Price Index data due today is expected to show inflation cooled, prompting bets that interest rates have peaked.
Asian stocks advanced ahead of the US inflation data. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.6 per cent.