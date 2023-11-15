Hong Kong stocks rallied as cooling inflation in the US bolstered bets that interest rate increases may have peaked, while China’s positive retail and industrial figures helped to ease concerns about the health of the nation’s economy. Tencent and JD.com jumped before their earnings cards.

The Hang Seng Index surged 2.8 per cent to 17,885.13 as of 11.05am local time, the best gain since March 1. The Tech Index jumped 3 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7 per cent.

Alibaba Group rallied 3.5 per cent to HK$82, food delivery platform Meituan advanced 2.8 per cent to HK$111.30, and search engine operator Baidu jumped 3.3 per cent to HK$107.20. Tencent jumped 2.7 per cent to HK$316 and e-commerce platform JD.com surged 5 per cent to HK$104.50 before their quarterly results, due after the close of trading.

HSBC gained 1.9 per cent to HK$59.45 and Sun Hung Kai Properties strengthened 3.9 per cent to HK$80.90, leading banks and developers higher. A US government report on Tuesday showed inflation slowed more than expected, underpinning bets that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate-increase cycle is over.