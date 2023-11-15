Two of the world’s biggest state owned investors have poured money into China’s consumption stocks during the third quarter, raising their bets on transformation of the world’s second largest economy at a time when Western investors are retreating over growth concerns and amid an intensifying property crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) boosted its stake in PDD Holdings by 45 per cent to 1.7 million shares in one the biggest adjustment to its US$36.5 billion equity portfolio last quarter, its latest 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed.

The sovereign wealth fund also increased its holding in drug maker BeiGene by 12 per cent, and maintained its position in Alibaba Group after bulking up its stake in the June quarter.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Temasek Holdings bumped up its holdings in JD.com by 11 per cent to 3.9 million share and increased its long position in KraneShares CSI China internet ETF by 45 per cent. The ETF gives exposure to companies benefiting from increasing domestic consumption by China’s growing middle class. It left its positions unchanged in six other Chinese companies including Alibaba and Yum China Holdings, according to its 13F filing.

Pedestrians in the Sanlituan area of Beijing, China, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. China’s stock turnover rose above 1 trillion yuan ($136 billion) Oct. 30 for the first time in about two months, in a sign that trading appetite is returning after policymakers took more steps to boost demand. Photo: Bloomberg

“Consumption is a solid China story compared with other sectors,” said Gary Ng, senior economist at Natixis Corporate and Investment Bank. The recovery has remained steadfast this year and the outlook for consumer-focused companies is still promising, he added.