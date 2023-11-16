Hong Kong stocks slipped as mainland Chinese funds took advantage of the market rally before the nation’s biggest tech companies reported a flattish earnings growth. The first meeting in a year between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden failed to lift sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8 per cent to 17,760.58 at 11am local time, after surging 3.9 per cent on Wednesday to a one-month high. The Tech Index lost 2.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.5 per cent.

Tencent Holdings lost 0.6 per cent to HK$320.60 after third-quarter earnings fell 9 per cent from a year earlier. Alibaba Group tumbled 2.5 per cent to HK$81.15, NetEase declined 1.2 per cent to HK$177.80 and Lenovo retreated 2.6 per cent to HK$9.53 before their report cards later today.

The city’s benchmark index has risen 6.2 per cent in November, after a rout in the preceding three months. Even so, the market has struggled to keep its gains on China’s stop-start economic recovery, as manufacturing shrank and deflation deepened while retail consumption rose in recent reports.