South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
People walk outside the Exchange Square in Central, Hong Kong in September 2023. Photo: Elson LI
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks slip as mainland Chinese funds sell into rally amid concerns about weak Tencent and tech earnings

  • Mainland funds continue to sell, adding to their exit from the market after Wednesday’s big rally
  • Biden calls Xi a dictator at a media conference in San Francisco, risking a backlash and undoing some of the goodwill from their first meeting in a year
Hong Kong stock market
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li
Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks slipped as mainland Chinese funds took advantage of the market rally before the nation’s biggest tech companies reported a flattish earnings growth. The first meeting in a year between Xi Jinping and Joe Biden failed to lift sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8 per cent to 17,760.58 at 11am local time, after surging 3.9 per cent on Wednesday to a one-month high. The Tech Index lost 2.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.5 per cent.

Tencent Holdings lost 0.6 per cent to HK$320.60 after third-quarter earnings fell 9 per cent from a year earlier. Alibaba Group tumbled 2.5 per cent to HK$81.15, NetEase declined 1.2 per cent to HK$177.80 and Lenovo retreated 2.6 per cent to HK$9.53 before their report cards later today.

The city’s benchmark index has risen 6.2 per cent in November, after a rout in the preceding three months. Even so, the market has struggled to keep its gains on China’s stop-start economic recovery, as manufacturing shrank and deflation deepened while retail consumption rose in recent reports.

Mainland investors sold HK$9.5 billion (US$1.2 billion) worth of shares in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the most in more than two months, according to Stock Connect data. They took another HK$130 million off the table in early Thursday trading.

01:48

US President Biden talks potential minerals partnership with Indonesian counterpart Widodo

US President Biden talks potential minerals partnership with Indonesian counterpart Widodo
President Xi and his US counterpart Biden agreed to work together on artificial intelligence and military communications, while agreeing to maintain the status quo on Taiwan, a major flashpoint in US-China conflicts. Still, it did not help that Biden called Xi a dictator at a media conference in San Francisco, risking a backlash.

Elsewhere, Zhejiang XiaSha Precision Manufacturing more than doubled to 110.55 yuan on its first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Asian stocks erased gains. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slumped 0.7 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.2 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.6 per cent.

1