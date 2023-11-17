Alibaba suffers worst sell-off in 13 months on cloud spinoff woes and Jack Ma selling plan, sending Hong Kong stocks lower
- Steep losses in Alibaba Group and top Chinese tech leaders narrow the market’s gain this week to 1.7 per cent
- Cancelling AliCloud spinoff could erode the prospect of receiving in the group’s reorganisation dividends
The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8 per cent to 17,516.96 at 10.20am local time, trimming the gain in the week to 1.7 per cent. The Tech Index lost 2.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.
Alibaba tumbled 8.2 per cent to HK$74.65, the most since a 11 per cent drop in October last year. The drop erased nearly US$17 billion from its market value, in addition to US$20 billion overnight when its American depositary shares crashed 9.1 per cent in New York trading.
Other tech leaders also retreated. Alibaba Health Information slid 6.9 per ent to HK$4.56, Baidu slid 4 per cent to HK$104.40 and Tencent declined 1.8 per cent to HK$318.80.
“This shift will raise concerns about the restructuring plan that just started this year,” said Willer Chen, senior analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia in Hong Kong. “The sum-of-the-part valuation argument looks likely to be undermined by the cancellation of the cloud IPO.”
Two stocks debuted on Friday. WuXi XDC Cayman jumped 31 per cent to HK$26.95 in Hong Kong, while Grand Kangxi Communication Technology surged 151 per cent to 26.43 yuan in Shanghai.
Asian stocks were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.7 per cent.