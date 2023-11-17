Hong Kong stocks slumped, dragged down by Alibaba Group’s worst sell-off in more than a year, after China’s biggest e-commerce group scrapped a plan to spin off its cloud-computing business amid heightened tech war and cybersecurity concerns.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.8 per cent to 17,516.96 at 10.20am local time, trimming the gain in the week to 1.7 per cent. The Tech Index lost 2.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4 per cent.

Alibaba tumbled 8.2 per cent to HK$74.65, the most since a 11 per cent drop in October last year. The drop erased nearly US$17 billion from its market value, in addition to US$20 billion overnight when its American depositary shares crashed 9.1 per cent in New York trading.

The stock also came under pressure after Alibaba founder Jack Ma’s family trusts, JC Properties and JSP Investment, disclosed a plan to sell about US$870 million worth of shares on November 21, according to a US exchange filing

Other tech leaders also retreated. Alibaba Health Information slid 6.9 per ent to HK$4.56, Baidu slid 4 per cent to HK$104.40 and Tencent declined 1.8 per cent to HK$318.80.