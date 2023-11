Analysts tracking Alibaba Group Holding have trimmed their price targets for the stock by as much as 25 per cent, driving the consensus average to an all-time low, after China’s biggest e-commerce platform operator altered parts of its business break-up and reorganisation plan.

The stock’s 12-month price target fell 6.2 per cent to HK$124.65 from HK$132.91, with Jefferies, China International Capital Corp (CICC) and Guotai Junan delivering the most aggressive of at least 16 cuts, according to Bloomberg data. The e-commece group last week cancelled a plan to spin off its cloud-computing unit in its quarterly report, abetting a US$41 billion sell-off in New York and Hong Kong.

Jefferies slashed its price target by 23 per cent to HK$140 from HK$181 on Friday while maintaining a buy recommendation, after revaluing the sum of all parts in the group’s business. CICC, China’s biggest investment bank, lowered its valuation by 20 per cent to HK$109 while mainland broker Guotai Junan reduced its target by 25.4 per cent to HK$103.

01:53 Alibaba names co-founder Joe Tsai chairman, in surprise shake-up as Daniel Zhang steps down Alibaba names co-founder Joe Tsai chairman, in surprise shake-up as Daniel Zhang steps down

“The market’s initial response will be negative,” John Choi and Robin Leung, analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets, said after the announcement. “To drive a re-rating on the stock, we need to see an aggressive shareholder return enhancement, either share buyback or dividend, which we believe will be funded by offloading some of its non-core assets.”