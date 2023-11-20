The default rate for Chinese high-yield property dollar bonds will remain elevated next year as property sales continue their slide, putting more strain on already stressed liquidity conditions, according to Goldman Sachs.

China’s default rate for high-yield property bonds has reached 42.2 per cent so far this year, slightly below a record 46.8 per cent in 2022, Goldman strategists including Kenneth Ho said in a report to clients over the weekend. The rate is likely to hit 35 per cent in 2024, they predicted.

“Our China property team expects difficult market conditions to continue,” the US investment bank said. Primary property sales will decline by 5 per cent year on year in 2024 as increasing supply in the secondary market adds to pricing pressure, which could create a negative feedback loop on price and volume in the primary market.

“Liquidity pressures will remain challenging for China property [high-yield] developers, and defaults will continue,” they said.

An aerial photo taken on October 9, 2023 shows residential buildings under construction by Chinese developer Vanke in Nanjing, in China’s eastern Jiangsu province. Photo: AFP

China’s dollar-denominated high-yield bonds, dominated by property-sector issuers, have handed investors a 23.2 per cent loss so far this year, after a 33 per cent slump in each of the past two years, according to the ICE Bank of America Index.