Sunac China’s shares soared in Hong Kong after the troubled developer said it had satisfied conditions for a long-awaited offshore debt restructuring deal – the first of its kind since the crisis in China’s property sector erupted.

The company’s shares jumped as much as 26.6 per cent to HK$2.95 on Tuesday, before closing at a two month high of HK$2.61, a rise of 12 per cent which added HK$2.47 billion (US$320 million) to the developer’s market value. A gauge tracking mainland developers listed in Hong Kong advanced 2.1 per cent, after sliding to an all-time low earlier this month.

Sunac’s existing debt instruments were exchanged for a combination of convertible bonds, dollar-denominated notes, mandatory convertible bonds and shares in its subsidiary Sunac Services Holdings, totalling about US$10.2 billion, according to a filing on Monday.

A worker walks past scaffolding at the Sunac Resort project construction site, developed by Sunac China Holdings, in Haiyan, Zhejiang Province. Photo: Bloomberg

The restructuring is a “landmark deal” and “marks a significant milestone for the Chinese property market”, as Sunac is the largest among the property companies seeking to restructure their debt, Sunac’s legal adviser Sidley Austin said in a statement on Tuesday.