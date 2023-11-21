A key unit of Dalian Wanda Group , one of China’s biggest commercial property developers, is seeking to delay payment on a dollar bond maturing next year, as the country’s property sector woes spread to key players.

Wanda Properties International is looking to extend the maturity date of a US$600 million bond due in January by almost a year to December 2024, according to a filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange on Tuesday. It will repay 10 per cent of the outstanding principal in January, 20 per cent in May, 30 per cent in September and the rest when due, according to the terms in its consent solicitation document.

“The group seeks to proactively manage and address the near-term liquidity pressure that will result from the combined effect of the maturity of the bonds, the economic slowdown and the heightened market volatility during the past few years,” Dalian Wanda Commercial Management Group, the guarantor of the bond, said in the filing. These events have affected the group’s business and its operations, it added.

The bond is Wanda’s closest maturing offshore dollar note. The company has two other notes due in 2025 and 2026 totalling US$800 million, according to Bloomberg data.