Hong Kong stocks approached a two-week low before reports this week that may show more signs of China’s economic slowdown. Banks slipped amid speculation they will be asked to lend more to support troubled property developers while BYD slumped on price war among Chinese EV makers.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1 per cent to 17,391.41 at 11am local time to reach the lowest since November 17. The Tech Index slid 1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7 per cent.

China’s top lender ICBC weakened 1.1 per cent to HK$3.75 while Construction Bank lost 1.1 per cent to HK$4.51. Alibaba Group dropped 1.2 per cent to HK$75.25, Tencent retreated 0.3 per cent to HK$320.20 and Meituan declined 0.9 per cent to HK$108.10. BYD tumbled 4.4 per cent to a three-month low of HK$218.40. The EV maker slashed prices on some older models by up to 10,000 yuan in a promotion campaign.

Chinese lenders came under pressure amid concerns asset quality will suffer after reports suggesting Beijing will ask them to write more loans without collateral backing to help ease liquidity crunches faced by troubled home builders and stem a multi-year industry slump.