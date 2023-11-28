Hong Kong stocks slide to near 3-week low on earnings, China economic woes while small-caps suffer 5% rout in Beijing
- Stocks hit the lowest level since November 10 as investors keep watch on weakening earnings momentum
- The BSE 50 index of small-cap stocks in Beijing slumps by a record as bourse operator takes steps to cool a rally over the past five weeks
Alibaba Group tumbled 2 per cent to HK$74.60 while Meituan retreated 3.3 per cent to HK$105 and Tencent declined 1.1 per cent to HK$319.20. China’s top lender ICBC dropped 0.3 per cent to HK$3.77 while peer China Merchants Bank lost 2.9 per cent to HK$28.15 on speculation they will be called to lend more to troubled developers.
Weak economic data and worsening property crisis have continued to weigh on sentiment despite Beijing’s attempts to shore up confidence among investors and homebuyers. Beijing’s efforts at injecting small doses of stimulus have so far underwhelmed, forcing global funds to exit from the onshore and Hong Kong markets.
“Investors are waiting for more catalysts with previous ones such as falling US yields and domestic policy [stimulus] running out of steam,” analysts at CICC said in a note on Monday.
China’s Communist Party signals further delay to key economic session
Manufacturing in China likely shrank this month, following a surprise contraction in October, according to consensus among economists tracked by Bloomberg before a government report on November 30.
Xiamen Sinic-Tek Intelligent Technology, which makes machine vision inspection devices, jumped 188 per cent to 66.90 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.
Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent.