Weak economic data and worsening property crisis have continued to weigh on sentiment despite Beijing’s attempts to shore up confidence among investors and homebuyers. Beijing’s efforts at injecting small doses of stimulus have so far underwhelmed, forcing global funds to exit from the onshore and Hong Kong markets.

Alibaba Group tumbled 2 per cent to HK$74.60 while Meituan retreated 3.3 per cent to HK$105 and Tencent declined 1.1 per cent to HK$319.20. China’s top lender ICBC dropped 0.3 per cent to HK$3.77 while peer China Merchants Bank lost 2.9 per cent to HK$28.15 on speculation they will be called to lend more to troubled developers.

“Investors are waiting for more catalysts with previous ones such as falling US yields and domestic policy [stimulus] running out of steam,” analysts at CICC said in a note on Monday.

Alibaba Health Information fell as much as 1.7 per cent to HK$4.57, with its interim earnings today expected to show a 29 per cent slide from a year earlier, according to analyst forecasts. Some 31 of 80 Hang Seng Index members have released their September earnings, generating an average 6.5 per cent growth from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg data. Earnings in the first half grew at a 7 per cent pace.

Manufacturing in China likely shrank this month, following a surprise contraction in October, according to consensus among economists tracked by Bloomberg before a government report on November 30.

Xiamen Sinic-Tek Intelligent Technology, which makes machine vision inspection devices, jumped 188 per cent to 66.90 yuan on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi rose 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.4 per cent.