Meituan tumbled 12.3 per cent to HK$90.35, a level not seen since March 2020, after the company said food delivery business will cool this quarter. Alibaba Group weakened 3 per cent to HK$72.10 and JD.com slid 2 per cent to HK$106.10 on concerns rival PDD Holdings is gaining market share at their expense. Baidu dropped 4.8 per cent to HK$114.30 while BYD slipped 4.9 per cent to HK$208.20.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 2.4 per cent to 16,935.93 at 2.30pm local time, the lowest level since November 10 last year The Tech Index retreated 2.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6 per cent.

“Hong Kong stocks are being severely punished, one of the worst days this year,” said Dickie Wong, executive director at Kingston Securities. “Investors just lost confidence in this market.”

This week’s setback has erased all the Hang Seng Index’s advance in November and more. The 80-member benchmark index has declined 0.9 per cent, adding to a 15 per cent slump in three preceding losing months, as China’s sluggish economic recovery eroded optimism among investors.

“All the [stimulus] so far have only provided the support on the margins instead of a significant boost,” Caroline Maurer, head of China and Hong Kong equities at HSBC Asset Management, said at a media briefing on Tuesday. Investors will not come back in meaningful way amid doubts about the strength of recovery, she added.

Mainland Chinese investors have sold HK$2.7 billion (US$345 million) worth of local stocks this week through Tuesday, following HK$405 million of net selling last week, Stock Connect data showed.

Elsewhere, Alibaba Health erased gains of as much as 6.2 per cent to trade at HK$4.66. The company agreed to buy AJK Technology, the healthcare marketing unit of Alibaba Group’s Taobao, for HK$13.5 billion (US$1.7 billion). The firm also appointed Shen Difan as its new chief executive officer.

CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF , the first exchange-traded fund in Asia that tracks the Middle East’s biggest companies including Saudi Aramco, jumped on its first day of trading in Hong Kong. The dual-currency ETF rose by 0.3 to 1 per cent against its reference pre-trading net asset value.

Beijing Jingyi Automation Equipment rallied 76 per cent to 56.19 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other major Asian markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.3 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed.