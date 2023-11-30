Tencent rallied 2 per cent to HK$323.20, while Longfor Group added 2.2 per cent to HK$13.94 and China Resources Land gained 1.1 per cent to HK$28.55. China Mobile advanced 1.5 per cent to HK$63.45 and China Unicom climbed 2 per cent to HK$5.05.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.2 per cent 17,024.43 at the local noon trading break, after falling as much as 0.8 per cent. The Tech Index dropped 0.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent.

AIA Group led losers sliding 2.6 per cent to HK$67.40. EV maker BYD tumbled 2.4 per cent to HK$206.80 and peer Xpeng declined 2.8 per cent to HK$65.75. Alibaba Group slipped 0.8 per cent to HK$72.15 and e-commerce rival JD.com lost 0.4 per cent to HK$106.20, while Alibaba Health dropped 3 per cent to HK$4.48.

The city’s benchmark gauge has declined 0.5 per cent in November, adding to a cumulative 15 per cent slide in the preceding three months and taking the sell-off to HK$579 billion (US$74 billion) in that streak. The last time the city’s benchmark fell in four straight months was in July to October 2022.

China’s official PMI manufacturing index dropped to 49.4 from 49.5 in October, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, versus market expectations for an increase to 49.8. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.

“The overall sense is that the economy faces greater downside risks,” said Caroline Yu Maurer, head of China and Hong Kong equities at HSBC Asset Management. The outlook remains gloomy and confidence is definitely lacking in the short term, she added.

Prices rebounded in late morning trades on Thursday. Some money managers including Fidelity and Templeton expect a turnaround in Chinese asset prices as the government boosts support for the ailing property market and stocks’ valuations become attractive.

“The economic recovery is still going on, though at a weak pace, and the risks from the property market and local-government debts are being defused,” said Zheng Xiaoxia, an analyst at Hua An Securities.

November’s biggest losers include food delivery platform operator Meituan, which plunged 17 per cent after warning about a slowdown in demand . EV maker BYD tumbled 13 per cent on price-war concerns, while Alibaba lost 9.9 per cent this month after it scrapped a key part of its business reorganisation.

China’s shrinking exports , weaker factory activity and worsening deflation have eroded investors’ confidence in its recovery momentum Foreign investors have sold a record 182 billion yuan (US$25.7 billion) of onshore stocks since end-July, according to Stock Connect data.

Elsewhere, Machinery Technology Development surged 200 per cent to 24 yuan on its first day of trading in Beijing.

Asian markets were mixed Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were little changed, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent.