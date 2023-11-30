Hong Kong stocks face bad losing streak as weak China manufacturing adds to four-month sell-off
- The official PMI manufacturing index fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in October, deeper than consensus estimates
- Hang Seng Index is set for a fourth straight month of decline, matching the worst losing streak since October 2022
The Hang Seng Index climbed 0.2 per cent 17,024.43 at the local noon trading break, after falling as much as 0.8 per cent. The Tech Index dropped 0.6 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2 per cent.
Tencent rallied 2 per cent to HK$323.20, while Longfor Group added 2.2 per cent to HK$13.94 and China Resources Land gained 1.1 per cent to HK$28.55. China Mobile advanced 1.5 per cent to HK$63.45 and China Unicom climbed 2 per cent to HK$5.05.
AIA Group led losers sliding 2.6 per cent to HK$67.40. EV maker BYD tumbled 2.4 per cent to HK$206.80 and peer Xpeng declined 2.8 per cent to HK$65.75. Alibaba Group slipped 0.8 per cent to HK$72.15 and e-commerce rival JD.com lost 0.4 per cent to HK$106.20, while Alibaba Health dropped 3 per cent to HK$4.48.
The city’s benchmark gauge has declined 0.5 per cent in November, adding to a cumulative 15 per cent slide in the preceding three months and taking the sell-off to HK$579 billion (US$74 billion) in that streak. The last time the city’s benchmark fell in four straight months was in July to October 2022.
China’s official PMI manufacturing index dropped to 49.4 from 49.5 in October, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, versus market expectations for an increase to 49.8. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction in activity.
“The overall sense is that the economy faces greater downside risks,” said Caroline Yu Maurer, head of China and Hong Kong equities at HSBC Asset Management. The outlook remains gloomy and confidence is definitely lacking in the short term, she added.
Hong Kong Exchange Fund rebounds from record loss with US$14.22 billion return
“The economic recovery is still going on, though at a weak pace, and the risks from the property market and local-government debts are being defused,” said Zheng Xiaoxia, an analyst at Hua An Securities.
Elsewhere, Machinery Technology Development surged 200 per cent to 24 yuan on its first day of trading in Beijing.
Asian markets were mixed Thursday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and South Korea’s Kospi were little changed, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.6 per cent.