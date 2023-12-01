Hong Kong stocks hover near one-year low after JPMorgan, HSBC cast doubt over growth hopes in months ahead
- ‘Things could get worse before getting better’ and beaten-down Chinese stocks might not be able to turn the corner soon, analysts say
- A private report released on Friday pointing to an unexpected expansion in manufacturing data failed to overturn the bearish mood.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to 16,981.32 as of 10.45am local time, the lowest since November last year. The Tech Index dropped 1.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent.
A private report released on Friday that pointed to an unexpected expansion in China’s manufacturing data failed to overturn the bearish mood. The Caixin/S&P Global PMI manufacturing index rose to 50.7 in November from 49.5 in October, versus consensus estimates of 49.6. A report by the statistics bureau on Thursday showed activity further contracted last month, falling short of expectations.
Elsewhere, China Machinery Huanyu Certifi jumped 130 per cent to 38.46 yuan per share on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.
Asian stocks traded lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 weakened 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent.