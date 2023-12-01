South China Morning Post
A screen showing the Hang Seng Index and other indices hangs over Exchange Square in Hong Kong, the home of the Hong Kong stock exchange. Photo: Reuters
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks hover near one-year low after JPMorgan, HSBC cast doubt over growth hopes in months ahead

  • ‘Things could get worse before getting better’ and beaten-down Chinese stocks might not be able to turn the corner soon, analysts say
  • A private report released on Friday pointing to an unexpected expansion in manufacturing data failed to overturn the bearish mood.
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks dropped, hovering around a one-year low, after JPMorgan and HSBC predicted another bumpy year ahead amid economic headwinds. Better-than-expected manufacturing activity data failed to lift the mood.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.4 per cent to 16,981.32 as of 10.45am local time, the lowest since November last year. The Tech Index dropped 1.1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent.

Alibaba Group lost 0.9 per cent to HK$72.10, Tencent Holdings dropped 1.2 per cent to HK$323.20 and Meituan tumbled 2.4 per cent to HK$88.45 after a wave of downgrades. EV maker BYD weakened 3.6 per cent to HK$202.40, while peer Geely Auto dropped 3.6 per cent to HK$8.20.
The Hang Seng Index has slumped for four straight months since July and has dropped nearly 14 per cent this year, the worst performance among major global stock indices, according to Bloomberg data. Foreign investors also pulled out of the A-share market for a fourth straight month, extending a record exodus to 129 billion yuan (US$18 billion) amid lack of conviction about the strength of recovery in the world’s second-largest economy.

A private report released on Friday that pointed to an unexpected expansion in China’s manufacturing data failed to overturn the bearish mood. The Caixin/S&P Global PMI manufacturing index rose to 50.7 in November from 49.5 in October, versus consensus estimates of 49.6. A report by the statistics bureau on Thursday showed activity further contracted last month, falling short of expectations.

“Things could get worse before getting better” in China given issues around the property sector, local government debt, banks’ non-performing loans and private-sector confidence, and beaten-down Chinese stocks might not be able to turn the corner soon, JPMorgan and HSBC said.

Elsewhere, China Machinery Huanyu Certifi jumped 130 per cent to 38.46 yuan per share on the first day of trading in Shenzhen.

Asian stocks traded lower on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 weakened 0.1 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi tumbled 0.8 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.3 per cent.

