Tencent suffers stock setback as Dutch group Prosus trims part of US$92 billion stake in WeChat operator
- Prosus sold 513,500 Tencent shares on Thursday, part of its selldown programme to fund its own buy-back in Amsterdam
- Tencent repurchased 1.31 million of its own shares on the same day; the stock has lost 16 per cent or US$92 billion in market value this year
The investment firm sold 513,500 shares on December 7, according to a regulatory filing and a statement on its website. The sale reduced Prosus’s interest in Tencent to 24.99 per cent. The sale was worth about HK$157.4 million (US$20.1 million), based on Tencent’s average trading price on Thursday.
“If you have a consistent seller on the market who takes up daily trading volume of 3 to 5 per cent, there will surely be pressure on the stock price,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia. “Tencent is their most liquid asset [to generate cash].”
This week’s cutback is the third such public disclosure. Prosus last reported selling Tencent shares in April this year and December 2022, when its stake fell below 26 per cent and 27 per cent respectively, as required under the local stock exchange’s shareholding rules.
Tencent loses US$7.4 billion of market value as Prosus prepares to cut stake
In total, Prosus has sold at least 2.3 million Tencent shares in the past year, according to filings. Its latest holding of 24.99 per cent stake, or about 2.38 billion shares, is worth about US$92 billion at current market price.
A Tencent spokesman declined to comment when contacted by the Post on Friday. Prosus did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment outside business hours.