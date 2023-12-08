“If you have a consistent seller on the market who takes up daily trading volume of 3 to 5 per cent, there will surely be pressure on the stock price,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia. “Tencent is their most liquid asset [to generate cash].”

The investment firm sold 513,500 shares on December 7, according to a regulatory filing and a statement on its website. The sale reduced Prosus’s interest in Tencent to 24.99 per cent. The sale was worth about HK$157.4 million (US$20.1 million), based on Tencent’s average trading price on Thursday.

This week’s cutback is the third such public disclosure. Prosus last reported selling Tencent shares in April this year and December 2022, when its stake fell below 26 per cent and 27 per cent respectively, as required under the local stock exchange’s shareholding rules.

In total, Prosus has sold at least 2.3 million Tencent shares in the past year, according to filings. Its latest holding of 24.99 per cent stake, or about 2.38 billion shares, is worth about US$92 billion at current market price.

A Tencent spokesman declined to comment when contacted by the Post on Friday. Prosus did not immediately reply to an emailed request for comment outside business hours.

Prosus had earlier raised about US$3.7 billion from the sale of its 4 per cent stake in Chinese e-commerce platform operator JD.com, which it received as a special dividend from Tencent last year.