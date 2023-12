Dutch group Prosus NV sold another piece of its US$92 billion stake in Tencent Holdings to help fund its own stock buy-back in Amsterdam, pressuring the WeChat operator’s stock trading near this year’s low in Hong Kong.

The investment firm sold 513,500 shares on December 7, according to a regulatory filing and a statement on its website. The sale reduced Prosus’s interest in Tencent to 24.99 per cent. The sale was worth about HK$157.4 million (US$20.1 million), based on Tencent’s average trading price on Thursday.

Tencent’s stock fell as much as 2.2 per cent to HK$301 in Hong Kong on Friday. The stock hit a 13-month low of HK$283 on October 24, and has lost 16 per cent or HK$722 billion in market value since Prosus shocked the market in June last year with its Tencent selldown programme.

Tencent, owner of Chinese super-app WeChat, has lost 16 per cent of its market value since Prosus announced its selldown programme in June 2022 Photo: Shutterstock

“If you have a consistent seller on the market who takes up daily trading volume of 3 to 5 per cent, there will surely be pressure on the stock price,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia. “Tencent is their most liquid asset [to generate cash].”