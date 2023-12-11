Hong Kong stocks fall toward 14-month low as China deflation creates ‘value trap’ while Li Ning sinks 13% on asset purchase plan
- Consumer prices in China fell 0.5 per cent in November, the steepest drop in three years
- Deflation puts corporate earnings and margins at risk, making Chinese stocks a value trap rather than a buying opportunity, BCA Research says
The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1 per cent to 16,151.37 at 3.05pm local time, the lowest level since early November last year. The Tech Index lost 1.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 per cent.
Meituan lost 4 per cent to HK$83.15, Alibaba Group declined 3 per cent to HK$68.40 and e-commerce peer JD.com tumbled 6.4 per cent to HK$98.10. Electric-vehicle maker BYD lost 1.4 per cent to HK$207.80 while Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment slipped 2.3 per cent to HK$40.95.
“Deflation is already pervasive in the Chinese economy,” Arthur Budaghyan, chief China strategist at Montreal-based BCA, said in a note last week. “As long as deflation lingers and common prosperity policies are not abandoned, low equity multiples represent a value trap rather than an attractive buying opportunity.”
The Fed’s rate-setting committee meets on Wednesday. Policymakers are expected to maintain its key rate in the 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range, according to data compiled by CME Group based on contracts on Fed fund futures.
Most Asian markets were mixed on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent, while Korea’s Kospi index added 0.3 per cent.