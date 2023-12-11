Meituan lost 4 per cent to HK$83.15, Alibaba Group declined 3 per cent to HK$68.40 and e-commerce peer JD.com tumbled 6.4 per cent to HK$98.10. Electric-vehicle maker BYD lost 1.4 per cent to HK$207.80 while Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment slipped 2.3 per cent to HK$40.95.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.1 per cent to 16,151.37 at 3.05pm local time, the lowest level since early November last year. The Tech Index lost 1.4 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7 per cent.

Sportswear maker Li Ning tumbled 13.6 per cent to HK$18.44 after the company bought a 25-storey mixed office and retail building in North Point, Hong Kong from Henderson Land for HK$2.2 billion (US$282 million) to house its headquarters in the city.

Consumer prices fell 0.5 per cent in November from a year earlier, after a 0.2 per cent drop in October, the statistics bureau said in Beijing on Saturday. That is the steepest since a 0.5 per cent drop in November 2020. Deflation will hurt profit margins and corporate earnings, potentially leading to lay-offs, according to BCA Research.

“Deflation is already pervasive in the Chinese economy,” Arthur Budaghyan, chief China strategist at Montreal-based BCA, said in a note last week. “As long as deflation lingers and common prosperity policies are not abandoned, low equity multiples represent a value trap rather than an attractive buying opportunity.”

The Hang Seng Index has declined 7 per cent during the past two weeks, bringing the loss this year to 17.4 per cent, the most among major global stock indices, Bloomberg data showed. Moody’s last week lowered China’s rating outlook , as well as outlook for many of the nation’s biggest lenders.

The Fed’s rate-setting committee meets on Wednesday. Policymakers are expected to maintain its key rate in the 5.25 per cent to 5.5 per cent range, according to data compiled by CME Group based on contracts on Fed fund futures.

Most Asian markets were mixed on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 1.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent, while Korea’s Kospi index added 0.3 per cent.