Longfor Group surged 6.5 per cent to HK$13.20 while peer China Resources Land advanced 5.8 per cent to HK$28.05, leading a 4.8 per cent rally in an index tracking mainland Chinese developers. Tencent appreciated 3.8 per cent to HK$318, Alibaba Group climbed 5.1 per cent to HK$72.60 and JD.com gained 7.7 per cent to HK$106.40.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3 per cent to 16,887.56 at 11.05am local time as all but two of the 82 members advanced. The Tech Index surged 3.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.3 per cent.

Today’s advance helped push the Hang Seng Index to a 3.7 per cent gain since last Friday, the most since the week ended July 28. Stocks also rallied earlier this week after the Federal Reserve kept its key rate unchanged, with markets cheering its dovish stance on rates outlook.

Vinda International, a paper manufacturer, surged 8.2 per cent to HK$22.40. Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto offered HK$26.1 billion (US$3.3 billion), or HK$23.50 per share, to buy about 92.3 per cent of the company it does not already control, to grow its pulp-and-paper empire spanning from China to Brazil.

Elsewhere, China’s economic recovery remains cloudy with mixed data for November New home prices across 70 cities fell 0.37 per cent, after a 0.38 per cent drop in October , the statistics bureau said. Growth in industrial production accelerated to 6.6 per cent from 4.6 per cent, while retail sales rose slower than market expected at 10.1 per cent.

Asian markets traded higher on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 per cent, while Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 both gained 0.9 per cent.