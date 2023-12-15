South China Morning Post
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong stock market
Get more with myNEWS
A personalised news feed of stories that matter to you
Learn more
A screen in the Hong Kong stock exchange’s Connect Hall showing the Hang Seng Index level on December 6, 2023. Photo: Mia Castagnone
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks surge in best week since July as China housing stimulus, rates outlook fuel gains

  • Authorities in Beijing and Shanghai eased down payment ratios and repayment rules as China housing stimulus reaches top-tier cities
  • Local stocks are set for the best weekly gain since end July, aided by the Fed’s dovish stance on rates outlook
Hong Kong stock market
Jiaxing Li
Jiaxing Li
Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong stocks surged, heading for their best week in more than four months, after China took measures to spur home sales in top-tier cities. Optimism about an imminent end to global rate hikes also fanned gains.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 3 per cent to 16,887.56 at 11.05am local time as all but two of the 82 members advanced. The Tech Index surged 3.2 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.3 per cent.

Longfor Group surged 6.5 per cent to HK$13.20 while peer China Resources Land advanced 5.8 per cent to HK$28.05, leading a 4.8 per cent rally in an index tracking mainland Chinese developers. Tencent appreciated 3.8 per cent to HK$318, Alibaba Group climbed 5.1 per cent to HK$72.60 and JD.com gained 7.7 per cent to HK$106.40.

Beijing and Shanghai rolled out fresh easing measures overnight, including lowering down payment ratios on home purchases and extending repayment deadlines for mortgages. The measures signalled policymakers are working to fix the nation’s ailing housing market, as sales and consumer confidence sagged.

Today’s advance helped push the Hang Seng Index to a 3.7 per cent gain since last Friday, the most since the week ended July 28. Stocks also rallied earlier this week after the Federal Reserve kept its key rate unchanged, with markets cheering its dovish stance on rates outlook.

Beijing and Shanghai cuts down payments to revive housing markets

Vinda International, a paper manufacturer, surged 8.2 per cent to HK$22.40. Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto offered HK$26.1 billion (US$3.3 billion), or HK$23.50 per share, to buy about 92.3 per cent of the company it does not already control, to grow its pulp-and-paper empire spanning from China to Brazil.

Elsewhere, China’s economic recovery remains cloudy with mixed data for November New home prices across 70 cities fell 0.37 per cent, after a 0.38 per cent drop in October, the statistics bureau said. Growth in industrial production accelerated to 6.6 per cent from 4.6 per cent, while retail sales rose slower than market expected at 10.1 per cent.

Asian markets traded higher on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index jumped 1.2 per cent, while Korea’s Kospi and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 both gained 0.9 per cent.

1