China stocks slip as distillers, chip makers pace decline while gaming stocks halt losses on new game approvals
- Onshore stocks traded near a 14-month low as liquor distillers paced decline; gaming stocks halted losses after new batch of title approvals
- Financial markets in Hong Kong were closed for a public holiday
The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.7 per cent to 2,898.88 on Tuesday, near the lowest since October last year. The CSI 300 Index of the nation’s biggest companies dropped 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s financial markets are closed for a holiday.
Top liquor distiller Kweichow Moutai weakened 0.1 per cent 1,670.99, peer Wuliangye Yibin retreated 0.2 per cent to 134.32 yuan and Shanxi Xinghuacun Fen Wine Factory lost 0.8 per cent to 224.97 yuan. China biggest chip maker SMIC fell 2.2 per cent to 51.85 yuan, StarPower Semiconductor tumbled 2.3 per cent to 171.25 yuan while Cambrian slipped 2.7 per cent to 132.50 yuan.
“Investors are uncertain about the market direction in the short term,” Wang Shijin, strategist at Capital Securities, said in a note on Tuesday. The lack of confidence leads to a subdued market, while the impact of restrictive policies is intensified, he added.
The Shanghai Composite has lost nearly 6 per cent this year and was headed for a second straight year of decline. The CSI 300 has slid 14 per cent, adding to a 22 percent plunge in 2022 and a 5.2 percent retreat in 2021, an unprecedented streak of annual losses.
Elsewhere, Chongqing Polycomp International surged 151 per cent to 6.69 yuan per share on its first day of trading in Shenzhen.
Apart from Hong Kong, other major Asian markets were also shut for the Christmas holiday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2 per cent, while Taiwan’s Taiex Index advanced 0.8 per cent.