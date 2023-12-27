The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.7 per cent to 16,624.84 at the local noon trading break, while the Tech Index advanced 2.6 per cent. Both indices clawed back some of the sell-off last week. The city’s financial markets were closed on Monday and Tuesday for Christmas. The Shanghai Composite Index jumped 0.5 per cent.

Elsewhere, Alibaba Group rose 2.7 per cent to HK$73.80 and Meituan gained 2.2 per cent to HK$78.30. EV maker BYD added 1.3 per cent to HK$205.20 while Li Auto strengthened 6.8 per cent to HK$136.90.

“We believe market concerns over a sector crackdown are overdone,” analysts at Jefferies said in a note over the weekend. The draft rules are aimed at fostering a healthy gaming sector and the market needs to monitor the outcome, they added.

Meanwhile, profits for China’s industrial companies rose 29.5 per cent from a year earlier in November, accelerating from a 2.7 per cent pace in October, the statistics bureau said on Wednesday.

The Hang Seng Index has declined 2.5 per cent in December, the fifth straight monthly setback and longest losing streak since 2018. The benchmark has lost 17.4 per cent this year, set for an unprecedented four-year slump.

Late index joiner Li Auto, Lenovo and Xiaomi are this year’s best winners with 49 to 78 per cent gain. Li Ning, Meituan and Country Garden Services slumped by 56 to 71 per cent, the worst of the lot. In the onshore market, the CSI 300 tumbled nearly 14 per cent this year. Advanced Micro-Fabrication and Naura Technology topped the table with 5.1 per cent to 6.2 per cent gain.

Elsewhere, Zhejiang Dragon Technology surged 79 per cent to 30.08 yuan on its first day of trading in Shanghai.

Asian markets traded higher. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent, the S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.8 per cent in Australia, and South Korea’s Kospi Index added 0.4 per cent.