Hong Kong stocks rise to 4-week high as Tencent, NetEase extend rebound, BYD leads EV makers as foreign funds return
- Hong Kong’s stock benchmark hits a four-week high as Tencent, NetEase continue their recovery from Friday’s steep losses
- Foreign funds returned to onshore markets on Wednesday, scooping up the most A shares in a month via the Stock Connect links
The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5 per cent to 16,876.69 at the local noon trading break, adding to the 1.7 per cent rebound on Wednesday. The Tech Index jumped 2.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1 per cent.
Tencent rose 1.5 per cent to HK$289.20, while NetEase added 2.7 per cent to HK$140.20, both continuing to claw back steep losses on Friday. Meituan gained 4.4 per cent to HK$81.75 and JD.com gained 2.8 per cent to HK$110.20. Elsewhere, EV maker BYD advanced 3.2 per cent to HK$211.80, Li Auto strengthened 4.7 per cent to HK$143.30 and Geely Auto climbed 6.2 per cent to HK$8.41.
The city’s stock benchmark has risen 3.3 per cent this week amid thin transactions, narrowing the loss in December to 1 per cent. The 15 per cent drop this year will complete a four-year slump, the worst run of losses since inception. More than US$608 billion of market value has been wiped out this year.
Meanwhile, foreign funds returned to the mainland market, scooping up 5.7 billion yuan (US$790 million) worth of A shares on Wednesday in the biggest purchase in a month, according to Stock Connect data.
Dividends, stock buy-backs a bright spark in China market: JPMorgan fund
Money managers including JPMorgan Asset Management are confident record buy-backs and dividend payouts will boost stock performance in future.
Three stocks debuted on Thursday with mixed results. Batelab Co slipped 1.4 per cent to HK$27.10 in Hong Kong while Guangdong Seneasy Intelligent jumped 84 per cent to 90.14 yuan in Shenzhen and Laisai Laser Technology surged 188 per cent to 20.93 yuan in Beijing.
Major Asian stock markets were mixed. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 0.4 per cent, while the S&P/ASX 200 Index in Australia and South Korea’s Kospi Index added 0.6 to 0.9 per cent.