Hong Kong stocks rose for a second day to a four-week high, led by gains in top Chinese technology leaders and electric-car makers. Foreign investors bought onshore-listed shares by the most in a month.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.5 per cent to 16,876.69 at the local noon trading break, adding to the 1.7 per cent rebound on Wednesday. The Tech Index jumped 2.1 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 1.1 per cent.

Tencent rose 1.5 per cent to HK$289.20, while NetEase added 2.7 per cent to HK$140.20, both continuing to claw back steep losses on Friday. Meituan gained 4.4 per cent to HK$81.75 and JD.com gained 2.8 per cent to HK$110.20. Elsewhere, EV maker BYD advanced 3.2 per cent to HK$211.80, Li Auto strengthened 4.7 per cent to HK$143.30 and Geely Auto climbed 6.2 per cent to HK$8.41.

The city’s stock benchmark has risen 3.3 per cent this week amid thin transactions, narrowing the loss in December to 1 per cent. The 15 per cent drop this year will complete a four-year slump, the worst run of losses since inception. More than US$608 billion of market value has been wiped out this year.