Hong Kong stocks extended losses, compounding the local market’s worst start to a year since 2005, as traders braced for more reports signalling a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.9 per cent to 16,218.60 at 11.22am local time. The benchmark tumbled 3 per cent last week, the weakest opening week in 19 years. The Tech Index tumbled 3.1 per cent to the lowest level since late November 2022, while the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1 per cent.

Alibaba Group fell 2.5per cent to HK$69.85 and e-commerce peer JD.com slipped 4.5 per cent to HK$100.60. Tencent lost 2.1 per cent to HK$286, while online-gaming peer NetEase retreated 3.4 per cent to HK$141.20. EV maker BYD slipped 2.3 per cent to HK$203.40 and rival Li Auto dropped 2.2 per cent to HK$131.90 and Meituan weakened 4 per cent to HK$74.60.

China’s economy continued to struggle through the end of last year as deflation persisted. Consumer prices probably dropped 0.4 per cent in December from a year earlier, after a 0.5 per cent fall in November, according to forecasts before an official report on January 12. Other economic report on the same day may show both imports and exports growth slowed in December, according to Goldman Sachs.