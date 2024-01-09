HSBC jumped 1.6 per cent to HK$63.65, EV maker BYD added 2.4 per cent to HK$209.80 and rival Li Auto rose 0.6 per cent to HK$132.40. Online travel services group Trip.com jumped 2.7 per cent to HK$297.60 and Baidu added 1 per cent to HK$114.10.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent to 16,275.84 at local noon trading break, halting a cumulative 4.8 per cent decline in preceding five trading days. The Tech Index slipped 0.2 per cent to trade near a 13-month low, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent.

Tech companies erased earlier gains, with Alibaba weakening 1 per cent to HK$69.70 and Tencent losing 0.4 per cent yo HK$286.80. JD.com slid 3 per cent to HK$98.20, after its US-listed unit Dada Nexus said it’s investigating “suspicious practices” that involves revenue and cost overstatement.

The People’s Bank of China will use tools such as open market operations, medium-term lending facilities and reserve requirements to “provide strong support” for the reasonable growth of credit, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on late Monday, citing Zou Lan, director of the monetary policy department at the central bank.

“Beijing has continued to introduce policy stimulus measures due to an increasing likelihood of another growth dip,” analysts at Nomura said in a note on Monday. The central bank “is quite likely to cut its benchmark lending rates” next week, they added.

The central bank last reduced the one-year medium-term lending facility in a surprise move in August last year as growth momentum eased, after delivering a cut in June 2023 and August 2022.

The Hang Seng Index has fallen 4.8 per cent this year before today, the worst start to a new year in nearly two decades, before official reports later this week that are forecast to show further deceleration last month in China’s economic growth as external trade slowed and deflation persisted.

Executives from Concord Healthcare, Changjiu Holdings and Zhongshen Jianye seen during the customary gong-striking ceremony during their listing debut in Hong Kong on January 9, 2023. Photo: Aileen Chuang

Foreign fund managers have sold a net 9.9 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) of onshore-listed stocks so far this month, adding to a record sell-off over the preceding five months, according to Stock Connect data.

Elsewhere, three Chinese companies debuted in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Concord Healthcare, a producer of medical and healthcare devices, sank 25 per cent to HK$10.74, while Shenzhen-based building contractor Zhongshen Jianye tumbled 20 per cent to HK$0.80. Changjiu Holdings, which runs automotive dealerships, rose 6.2 per cent to HK$6.32.

The trio raised a combined gross proceeds of HK$992.3 million (US$127 million) from their stock offerings, with Concord and Changjiu pricing them at the lower end of their target range.

Other key Asian markets mostly traded higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained was little changed, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9 per cent.