Hong Kong stocks snap 5-day slide as China rate-cut hopes as HSBC, BYD help lift market from 13-month low
- China will use monetary tools to ‘provide strong support’ for the economy, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on late Monday, citing a central bank official
- Three companies started trading in Hong Kong for the first time after their stock offerings, with two of them suffering steep losses
The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 per cent to 16,275.84 at local noon trading break, halting a cumulative 4.8 per cent decline in preceding five trading days. The Tech Index slipped 0.2 per cent to trade near a 13-month low, while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.3 per cent.
HSBC jumped 1.6 per cent to HK$63.65, EV maker BYD added 2.4 per cent to HK$209.80 and rival Li Auto rose 0.6 per cent to HK$132.40. Online travel services group Trip.com jumped 2.7 per cent to HK$297.60 and Baidu added 1 per cent to HK$114.10.
“Beijing has continued to introduce policy stimulus measures due to an increasing likelihood of another growth dip,” analysts at Nomura said in a note on Monday. The central bank “is quite likely to cut its benchmark lending rates” next week, they added.
The central bank last reduced the one-year medium-term lending facility in a surprise move in August last year as growth momentum eased, after delivering a cut in June 2023 and August 2022.
Foreign fund managers have sold a net 9.9 billion yuan (US$1.4 billion) of onshore-listed stocks so far this month, adding to a record sell-off over the preceding five months, according to Stock Connect data.
Elsewhere, three Chinese companies debuted in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Concord Healthcare, a producer of medical and healthcare devices, sank 25 per cent to HK$10.74, while Shenzhen-based building contractor Zhongshen Jianye tumbled 20 per cent to HK$0.80. Changjiu Holdings, which runs automotive dealerships, rose 6.2 per cent to HK$6.32.
The trio raised a combined gross proceeds of HK$992.3 million (US$127 million) from their stock offerings, with Concord and Changjiu pricing them at the lower end of their target range.
Other key Asian markets mostly traded higher. South Korea’s Kospi gained was little changed, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.9 per cent.