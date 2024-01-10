South China Morning Post
Hong Kong stock market
People walking outside a building with running stock tickers in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong on November 21, 2023. Photo: Li Jiaxing
BusinessChina Business

Hong Kong stocks slip for a seventh day as strategists cut targets on growth outlook while Taiwan tensions sap appetite

  • Strategists at Citigroup, HSBC trimmed their upside targets for Hang Seng Index, citing concerns about interest rates, corporate earnings outlook
  • China cranks up cross-strait tensions as Taiwanese go to poll on Saturday to pick a new president
Jiaxing Li
Hong Kong stocks fell for a seventh day as strategists at Citigroup and HSBC lowered their upside targets amid worries about interest rates and China’s weak economic recovery. China cranked up cross-strait tensions ahead of a presidential election in Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Index declined 0.1 per cent to 16,173.77 at 10.40am local time, adding to the 5 per cent loss in the preceding six days. A seven-day slide would be the longest streak since mid-August. The Tech Index added 0.1 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index was little changed.

Trip.com slid 0.7 per cent to HK$294.40 and HSBC declined 0.4 per cent to HK$63.20, while EV maker BYD lost 0.5 per cent to HK$206.60. Casino operator Sands China dropped 1.1 per cent to HK$22.35, Tencent fell 0.1 per cent to HK$283.20 and Alibaba Group weakened 0.1 per cent to HK$69.65.

“Stock performance appears to be increasingly detached from economic reality and earnings fundamentals,” Yan Wang, chief China strategist at Alpine Macro, said in a report on Tuesday. “The poor equity market reflects investors’ extremely weak confidence and Beijing’s badly damaged policy credibility, both of which are not easy to fix.”

Citigroup, HSBC trim Hang Seng Index targets on earnings, China policy doubts

The Hang Seng Index has lost 5.1 per cent so far this year, the worst start to a year in about two decades, China’s economic weakness persisted and Beijing’s policy response underwhelmed. Citigroup and HSBC trimmed their upside forecasts for the Hang Seng Index amid questions over corporate earnings.

Weaker home prices and fears about job security are likely to weigh on consumer spending, clipping retail sales growth in 2024, according to UBS.
Meanwhile, cross-strait tensions heightened. Xie Feng, Chinese ambassador in Washington, on Tuesday said Beijing “simply has no room for compromise” with those championing Taiwan independence. The island picks a new president on Saturday.

Elsewhere, Shanghai Bloom Technology surged 22 per cent to 88.22 yuan on the first day of trading in Shanghai.

Other key Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.7 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 weakened 0.5 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 1.8 per cent.

