Premier Li called on officials to “vigorously improve the quality and investment value of listed companies, increase the entry of medium and long-term funds into the market, and enhance the inherent stability of the market,” Xinhua News Agency reported, after he chaired a State Council meeting in Beijing on Monday.

The Hang Seng Index jumped 2.5 per cent to 15,329.90 at the local noon trading break, after sliding below the 15,000-point psychological level on Monday to the lowest since October 2022. The Hang Seng Tech Index rallied 3.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.4 per cent, rooted to an April 2020 low.

“It is too early to cheer for any solid improvement in sentiment, especially with the ongoing concern about policy risks and a less appealing growth story,” said Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis. “The market has clearly not ruled out the possibility of a dead cat bounce until the stimulus is on the table.”

In a separate decision, Chinese authorities took down a proposal to tighten online video-gaming rules from its website on Tuesday. The new rules, proposed in December, stoked a US$63 billion rout in Tencent and NetEase stocks . NetEase soared 4.4 per cent to HK$144 on Tuesday.

Stock indices slumped to fresh lows in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Shenzhen on Monday. More than US$1 trillion of market capitalisation has been erased from Chinese stocks listed in mainland China and Hong Kong this year alone, matching all of the sell-off in 2023, according to Bloomberg data.

“We’re closely watching the volatility of the stock market,” Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said on Tuesday. Regulatory agencies, especially the Monetary Authority, will exercise caution and remain vigilant. Currently, the market is still operating in an orderly manner without any unusual situation, he said.

Elsewhere, HSBC gained 1.4 per cent to HK$59.30. Vice-President Han Zheng met the UK lender’s chairman Mark Tucker in Beijing on Monday, calling on HSBC to make good use of its advantages to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with China and enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international financial centre.

Other key Asian traded higher. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was little changed.