Alibaba Group’s shares fell more than 11 per cent last quarter in New York and Hong Kong. The e-commerce group, based in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province, is the owner of this newspaper.

The Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent to 15,476.85 at the local noon trading break, after earlier surging as much as 2.4 per cent. The benchmark climbed 2.6 per cent on Tuesday from a 15-month low. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.2 per cent.

“Short term rebound is reasonable given the low level of index,” said Willer Chen, a senior analyst in Hong Kong at Forsyth Barr Asia, an advisory firm focused on China markets. “Only real macro recovery can support the market in a more sustainable way” and cause investors to sell into the rally, he added.

Tencent jumped 0.5 per cent to HK$273.40 and NetEase surged 3.6 per cent to HK$151.40, after Chinese authorities took down a December proposal to tighten the video-gaming industry from its website in a rare reversal. The stocks have still lost 12 per cent and 6 per cent since the December 22 sell-off.

Elsewhere, Meituan jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$68.15 and Baidu gained 3.9 per cent to HK$102.30.

32:53 The resurrection of China’s video gaming industry The resurrection of China’s video gaming industry

The market rebound gained traction after the China Securities Regulatory Commission pledged to calm the market by going “all out to maintain the stable operation of the capital market,” its chairman Yi Huiman said during a meeting on Tuesday, state-run Securities Times reported

This came after Premier Li Qiang ordered officials to attract more funds and take forceful measures to calm investors, following a US$1 trillion stock rout this month. The Hang Seng Index has rallied 3.8 per cent since Monday, restoring over US$70 billion to the city’s stock market.

Two stocks started trading on Wednesday. Wuxi Holyview Microelectronics advanced 57 per cent to 60 yuan in Shanghai, and Guangdong Misun Technology surged 97 per cent to 72.05 yuan in Shenzhen.

Other key Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent.