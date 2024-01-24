Hong Kong stocks advance as Alibaba jumps 4% on insider buying while Tencent, NetEase, BYD gain on China support
- Alibaba Group jumps by the most since November amid reports key corporate insiders have added to their holdings during the recent market slump
- China’s securities regulator pledges more support to stabilise stock market after recent rout
The Hang Seng Index gained 0.8 per cent to 15,476.85 at the local noon trading break, after earlier surging as much as 2.4 per cent. The benchmark climbed 2.6 per cent on Tuesday from a 15-month low. The Hang Seng Tech Index jumped 0.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.2 per cent.
Alibaba Group’s shares fell more than 11 per cent last quarter in New York and Hong Kong. The e-commerce group, based in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province, is the owner of this newspaper.
“Short term rebound is reasonable given the low level of index,” said Willer Chen, a senior analyst in Hong Kong at Forsyth Barr Asia, an advisory firm focused on China markets. “Only real macro recovery can support the market in a more sustainable way” and cause investors to sell into the rally, he added.
Tencent jumped 0.5 per cent to HK$273.40 and NetEase surged 3.6 per cent to HK$151.40, after Chinese authorities took down a December proposal to tighten the video-gaming industry from its website in a rare reversal. The stocks have still lost 12 per cent and 6 per cent since the December 22 sell-off.
Elsewhere, Meituan jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$68.15 and Baidu gained 3.9 per cent to HK$102.30.
Two stocks started trading on Wednesday. Wuxi Holyview Microelectronics advanced 57 per cent to 60 yuan in Shanghai, and Guangdong Misun Technology surged 97 per cent to 72.05 yuan in Shenzhen.
Other key Asian markets declined. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.3 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.1 per cent.