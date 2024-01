Hong Kong stocks climbed for a third day from a 15-month low, after China ramped up economic measures to calm investors, following a market rout triggered by disappointment over its policy inertia.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 per cent to 16,122.90 at the local noon trading break, adding to the 6.3 per cent rally over the preceding two days. The Tech Index erased losses to gain 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.1 per cent, the biggest jump in over six months.

Tencent jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$289.60, JD.com strengthened 3.3 per cent to HK$93.40 and Baidu appreciated 1.9 per cent to HK$107.10. AIA jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$64.55, while HSBC rose 0.7 per cent to HK$60.35. Longfor rallied 3.9 per cent to HK$9.24 and China Resources Land gained 4.1 per cent to HK$23.95, leading mainland property developers higher.