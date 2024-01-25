Tencent jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$289.60, JD.com strengthened 3.3 per cent to HK$93.40 and Baidu appreciated 1.9 per cent to HK$107.10. AIA jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$64.55, while HSBC rose 0.7 per cent to HK$60.35. Longfor rallied 3.9 per cent to HK$9.24 and China Resources Land gained 4.1 per cent to HK$23.95, leading mainland property developers higher.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 per cent to 16,122.90 at the local noon trading break, adding to the 6.3 per cent rally over the preceding two days. The Tech Index erased losses to gain 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.1 per cent, the biggest jump in over six months.

Those measures, preceded by Premier Li Qiang’s order on Monday to help stabilise stock prices, are “ steps in the right direction ,” according to Rene Buehlmann, global CEO of investments at UK fund manager abrdn.

“It’s clear that markets want policymakers to bring out the big guns to support underlying fundamentals,” said David Chao, global market atrategist for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco. “Ultimately, what is going to get fundamentals back on track is meaningful improvement in confidence and sentiment.”

The rebound this week from the lowest level since October 2022 has helped the city’s broader stock market recoup at least US$208 billion of capitalisation since Monday. Before the rescue, the Hang Seng Index had slumped more than 12 per cent in the market’s worst start to a year since 2016.

Other key Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.