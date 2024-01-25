South China Morning Post
China stock market
A woman checks her mobile phone near screens displaying the Hang Seng stock index and stock prices outside the Exchange Square in Central on January 23, 2024. Photo: Reuters
BusinessMarkets

Hong Kong stocks log third winning day as China signals more support after US$140 billion liquidity plan to lift confidence

  • Hong Kong’s stock market has recouped at least US$208 billion of market value since Monday’s slump to October 2022 low
  • China continues to signal more support for its sluggish economy in quick reaction to loss of confidence among investors
Hong Kong stocks climbed for a third day from a 15-month low, after China ramped up economic measures to calm investors, following a market rout triggered by disappointment over its policy inertia.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.4 per cent to 16,122.90 at the local noon trading break, adding to the 6.3 per cent rally over the preceding two days. The Tech Index erased losses to gain 0.7 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 2.1 per cent, the biggest jump in over six months.

Tencent jumped 2.8 per cent to HK$289.60, JD.com strengthened 3.3 per cent to HK$93.40 and Baidu appreciated 1.9 per cent to HK$107.10. AIA jumped 2.6 per cent to HK$64.55, while HSBC rose 0.7 per cent to HK$60.35. Longfor rallied 3.9 per cent to HK$9.24 and China Resources Land gained 4.1 per cent to HK$23.95, leading mainland property developers higher.

The central bank on Wednesday said it would allow developers to pledge commercial properties for bank loans to repay other existing debts, easing funding restrictions. The move is in addition to the impending banks’ reserve-ratio cut on February 5, which will unleash 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) of liquidity into the system to spur lending.
Those measures, preceded by Premier Li Qiang’s order on Monday to help stabilise stock prices, are “ steps in the right direction,” according to Rene Buehlmann, global CEO of investments at UK fund manager abrdn.

Chinese stocks listed in Shanghai, Hong Kong have never been cheaper. Here’s why

“It’s clear that markets want policymakers to bring out the big guns to support underlying fundamentals,” said David Chao, global market atrategist for Asia-Pacific ex-Japan at Invesco. “Ultimately, what is going to get fundamentals back on track is meaningful improvement in confidence and sentiment.”

The rebound this week from the lowest level since October 2022 has helped the city’s broader stock market recoup at least US$208 billion of capitalisation since Monday. Before the rescue, the Hang Seng Index had slumped more than 12 per cent in the market’s worst start to a year since 2016.

Elsewhere, Alibaba added 0.8 per cent to HK$73.15, extending the 7.3 per cent rally on Wednesday. Its South Asian online shopping platform Daraz Group has named a new CEO in a push to boost its international businesses. A credit scoring platform Qiantang, backed by Alibaba’s fintech affiliate Ant, also moved closer to get a licence after two-year wait.

Other key Asian markets were mixed. South Korea’s Kospi was little changed, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.1 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.5 per cent.

