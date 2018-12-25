The administration of US President Donald Trump is arranging a phone call on Monday with top US regulators to discuss financial markets as stocks fell again amid concern about slowing growth, the government shutdown and the independence of the US Federal Reserve, the Treasury Department said.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will host the call with the president’s Working Group on Financial Markets, known colloquially as the “Plunge Protection Team”.

Mnuchin made calls to top US bankers on Sunday and got reassurances that banks were still able to make loans and had “ample liquidity”, the Treasury announced. US stocks have fallen sharply in recent weeks on concerns over slowing economic growth, with the S&P 500 index on pace for its biggest percentage decline in December since the Great Depression.

If Mnuchin’s efforts to poll the top banks on their financial health and convene a call of a group of officials who typically meet to address a crisis was meant to soothe markets, that was not evident early on Monday as Wall Street traded sharply lower in a shortened session ahead of Tuesday’s Christmas holiday.

In late morning trade in New York, the Dow was down 1.81 per cent and the S&P 500 was off by 1.55 per cent. The Nasdaq was down 0.69 per cent. The markets were due to close at 1pm.

“Nothing says don’t panic like saying ‘I’m calling the plunge protection team tomorrow,”’ Michael O’Rourke, JonesTrading’s chief market strategist, said by phone.

“I honestly think that’s the type of event that’s going to startle markets and create more panic and fear when it’s meant to create confidence.”

All the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, and all the 30 components of the Dow Industrials were in the red, pushing them closer to bear territory.

President Trump, meanwhile, renewed his verbal assault on the Federal Reserve on Monday, blaming the central bank for mounting fears over the US economy and comparing it to a blundering golfer.

“The only problem our economy has is the Fed,” Trump tweeted. “The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch - he can’t putt!”

The unusual statement by Mnuchin on Sunday about his conversation with the banks and plans to convene the so-called Plunge Protection Team “was not especially comforting, however, given that investors had not generally been questioning market functioning in recent days, despite large declines,” Nick Bennenbroek, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, wrote in a note to clients.

Through the looking glass. Hoping markets read this as strange instead of terrifying. I am completely baffled. https://t.co/pvNroqd8Mo — Diane Swonk (@DianeSwonk) December 24, 2018

Wall Street is also closely following reports that Trump has privately discussed the possibility of firing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Mnuchin said on Saturday that Trump told him he had “never suggested firing” Powell.

The meeting of the working group also comes amid a partial government shutdown that began on Saturday following an impasse in Congress over Trump’s demand for more funds for a wall on the border with Mexico.

The Plunge Protection Team, which was also convened in 2009 during the latter stage of the financial crisis, includes officials from the Federal Reserve as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The plan to convene the working group comes five days after Mnuchin told Bloomberg News that market structure players like high-frequency traders might be contributing to market volatility.

The only problem our economy has is the Fed. They don’t have a feel for the Market, they don’t understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can’t score because he has no touch - he can’t putt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

“We saw a lot of sell-offs in 2011, 2015-2016, and I don’t remember the presidents trying to convene the bank heads,” said Michael Antonelli, equity sales trader at Robert W. Baird. “I’m worried the White House is going to make a mistake by exacerbating the market concern. Trump needs a political win, a PR that looks like he’s on top of the situation, and that’s what the weekend strikes me as.”

With the S&P 500 down 17 per cent since September, the benchmark is on pace for its worst quarter since 2008.

Keeping an eye on the financial systems is an appropriate role for the Treasury Department, to be sure. Members of George W. Bush’s administration kept steady contact with bank and investment executives during the financial crisis, and events like the 1987 crash, in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 20 per cent in one day, begged for a governmental response.

But while the last few months in markets have been rough, right now the Dow is down less than 10 per cent on the year – a decline well within the historical norm of volatility.

“Personally I take it as a huge negative,” Scot Lance, managing director at California-based Titus Wealth Management, said of Mnuchin’s statement.

“He’s calling bank CEOs asking about their liquidity. That doesn’t make me feel all warm and fuzzy. The bottom line is there’s a crisis going on right now and it was born, I believe, as a political crisis exclusively last February in a trade war. That’s turned into an economic crisis.”

